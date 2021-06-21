SHAFTSBURY — A Cambridge, N.Y., man escaped injury early Monday morning when his pickup truck veered off White Creek Road in Shaftsbury and struck a group of trees, Vermont State Police said.
The driver, identified by police as Alan Heaney, 52, was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington for observation. His pickup, a 2007 Nissan Frontier, was totaled.
The crash was reported at 4:30 a.m. Troopers were assisted on scene by Bennington police as well as Shaftsbury Fire and Bennington Rescue.