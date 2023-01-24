BENNINGTON — Hopefully you’ve dug yourself out from Sunday’s winter storm that dumped over a foot of snow on some parts of Bennington County, because there is more on the way. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 1 p.m. on Wednesday to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Piling on to the biggest snowfall of the winter that led to hazardous roads and school cancellations on Monday, another 4-6 inches in Bennington, and up to 8 inches in Manchester, is expected to arrive just in time for the Wednesday afternoon commute.
“There are some snow bands that could lead to locally heavy accumulations,” said meteorologist Abbey Gant of the National Weather Service in Albany. “Visibilities will definitely be affected and impacted. There could be some slowdowns in traffic and some hazardous driving conditions.”
The bulk of the snow is expected to begin between 3 and 4 p.m. in Southwest Vermont.
“We always tell everybody to drive a little slower, make sure they’re paying extra close attention to everything that’s going on around them, especially when it’s a high traffic time,” Gant said.
The storm could impact the Thursday morning commute as well.
“In the evening (Wednesday) night and into the early morning hours of Thursday, we’ll look for more of a rain/snow mix with the potential for some sleet, as well,” Gant said.
Hopefully those running out of places to put the snow can take some solace in the likelihood that the precipitation will change over to entirely rain, which Gant said could happen by 6-7 a.m. on Thursday.
While it won’t be as severe as the Christmas weekend storm that left over 70,000 Vermonters without power, wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour are expected overnight, as well.
“(How widespread) or the magnitude of power outages, we obviously don’t know exactly, but that definitely is a possibility,” Gant said.