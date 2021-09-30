BENNINGTON — Police are investigating 12 incidents of vandalism to vehicles and commercial businesses on Thursday.
Around 7:40 a.m., Bennington Police took a report of a smashed window in a vehicle parked at a home on Gore Road, and continued to receive calls about glass being broken in vehicles and businesses, including Henry’s Market, 831 Main St., and the former Bennington Trading Post building, which is currently closed, on Northside Drive.
The Bennington Police Department estimates the cost of all vandalized property to be about $5,000.
“These incidences are not isolated to one area, indicating (the perpetrators) were in a vehicle,” Bennington Police Lt. Camillo Grande said. “Nothing has been confirmed, but my personal belief is that it’s more than one person going around in a vehicle doing this.”
“It’s been all over — vehicles, houses, commercial buildings, we can’t figure out any rhyme or reason yet.”