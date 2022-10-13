BENNINGTON — Unionized bus drivers with Green Mountain Express have voted down a company offer and authorized a strike to begin on Oct. 24, but negotiations toward a new three-year contract are continuing.
Curtis Clough, secretary of Teamsters Local 597, which represents 18 drivers at the nonprofit bus service serving the Bennington area, said another session with management is scheduled for next week.
Meanwhile, union members and supporters will stand at the Four Corners in Bennington on Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m., asking drivers to honk or wave to show support.
Terence White, executive director of Green Mountain Community Network Inc., which operates the local transportation service based on Pleasant Street in Bennington, said Thursday he is optimistic an agreement will be reached on a new contract.
The next bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday, he said.
A strike “would not be in the best interest of our community, employees, agency, and the union,” White said. “We continue to offer a very generous package regarding wages, benefits, and overall working conditions.
“The staff and management is very supportive of the [negotiation] process and of our employees,” White added. “We are making a lot of progress.”
TOP ISSUES
Clough said Thursday that although the cost of employee insurance plans had been an sticking point, there has been progress toward a tentative agreement on that issue.
Currently, he said, union members are concerned that the company proposes higher salaries for some drivers, primarily those with a Commercial Driver’s License certification.
The company proposed different pay scales that would create a “pick a winner” situation, giving some people large raises and others smaller pay hikes, Clough said.
The drivers, however, believe they should receive “the same wage for the same work,” he said, and they voted against accepting the company’s proposal.
COVID FUNDING
The drivers also hope to see more sharing with employees from American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding the bus company received, Clough said.
“During COVID-19 the company received significant funding to be used, among other things, for hazard pay,” he said. “Almost all the drivers, who must work in close quarters with people that they help load and unload in wheelchairs, developed COVID-19 during the pandemic. The company did engage in a hazard pay program for some time, but now that there are no more precautions being taken, the drivers, who put up with the risk during the pandemic would like some of the COVID money which remains (a significant amount) to be paid out to the workforce that bore the risk and paid the price.”
Financially, “Green Mountain Express is better situated than any other public transit agency in Vermont, by quite a bit, and they pay the lowest wages,” Clough contended. “Green Mountain Transit in Burlington, Barre, and St. Albans pays $21.75 per hour to start and they move up to $26 per hour after a period of time.”
He said drivers at Green Mountain Express now “make, on average, around $15.76 per hour. The drivers are asking for scale that is simple and rewards those who do similar work with similar pay. The employer proposal, which was rejected by the members 17-1, would have significantly widened the pay gaps between the CDL and non-CDL drivers, which is currently $1 per hour to several dollars per hour.”
COMPANY OFFER
White said that after being hired as executive director in July 2021, he met individually with the employees and has tried to listen to worker concerns. Such meetings are now restricted because of the ongoing contract talks, he said, but his goal is to identify issues and foster a positive culture of the workplace.
“Green Mountain Community Network [Express] has bargained in good faith with its Teamsters-represented employees over the last several months, resulting in what we believe is a very fair package of wages, benefits, and working condition improvements,” White said.
He said in an email that details include immediate wage increases for all employees of at least 21.4 percent; increases for drivers who obtain a CDL certification; starting wages of $17 per hour and $18 for those with a CDL; reimbursement for the cost of an employee obtaining a CDL; “substantial increases in our contributions to employees’ health insurance premiums;” a “very generous paid time off benefit;” a guaranteed 40-hour work week for full-time employees, and limits on working overtime that the union has described as ‘excellent and very enforceable.’”
In addition, White said, the company “addressed what our drivers described as their number one concern with working conditions by eliminating the requirement for placing them on call for nighttime transports, except in the case of emergencies. We subcontracted this service to an outside provider at a significant expense.”
He added, “We are surprised and concerned that rather than accept this package, the union appears intent on striking on October 24. We do not believe this is in the best interests of our community, especially the riders we serve.”
But White reiterated that he believes an overall agreement will be reached.