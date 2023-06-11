MANCHESTER — About 2,000 people packed Riley Rink on Friday evening to witness Burr and Burton Academy’s seniors cross the stage with diplomas in hand for the school’s 190th commencement ceremony. Perhaps symbolically, the graduates entered with clouds in the sky and rain falling on their heads, and left just an hour and a half later to clear skies and sun.
Prior to each of the 198 graduates having their name called to be recognized, Headmaster Mark Tashjian gave a snapshot of the Class of 2023, including reference to 25 of BBA’s 141 college-bound graduates that will be the first in their family to accomplish that feat.
“Fourteen of our seniors are international students from Nigeria, Haiti, China, Brazil, Spain, Vietnam, Palestine and Thailand,” he said. "It takes special courage to come so far from home, to learn in a strange language, even though it’s really pretty here. So these guys really deserve a lot of credit.”
Tashjian’s synopsis of BBA’s class of 2023 by the numbers included that they will be attending 97 different colleges, in 26 states and the District of Columbia, as well as the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, England and Canada. Five seniors are headed for the military, as well as two joining ROTC programs and one headed for the Air Force Academy.
“And one of our students has had to endure her father as headmaster for four years,” he said in reference to his daughter, Ella Ray, drawing a laugh from the crowd.
Tashjian recounted the Class of 2023’s artistic talents, their athleticism, their commitment to the region indicated by over 10,000 hours of community service, and their commitment to their own education after enduring the the upheaval of COVID, which turned things upside-down in March of their freshman year.
“This class experienced it all,” he said in closing. “Not only did they thrive throughout, but they take with them maybe the most important life lesson of all: A community that sticks together and works together can accomplish just about anything.”
Prior to Tashjian’s address, the ceremony was opened by a reading of several passages by faculty member Paul Molinelli — who is retiring this year — and a welcome by Ed Campbell, chair of BBA’s Board of Trustees.
“Here at Burr and Burton, we stand on the cusp of two important milestones,” Campbell said. “In a few short years, we’ll celebrate the 200th anniversary of our founding, and next year will have been 175 years since young women were first admitted to what was Burr Seminary in 1849.”
“In a few moments, you will become alumni forever,” he continued. “I hope that in future years, you will continue to add to our rich history, and that you will always regard our school with the same fondness and pride as so many of your fellow alums.”
The ceremony included addresses from three different salutatorians — two of whom didn’t realize they’d be asked to give speeches until several hours prior, but adapted well. Andrew Claire and Harper Stevenson kept things brief after the short notice, and used their time to thank their families, faculty and friends before turning things over to Paige Samuelson.
Samuelson wasn’t afraid to share an embarrassing story from her childhood originating from a game of truth or dare with her older sisters. She grinned from ear to ear as she explained that she was coaxed into licking their pet cat because “the cat sits out in the sun, and if you lick her, you’ll get her vitamins.”
“The point here is that we all get embarrassed, and this will continue for the rest of our lives,” Samuelson said in closing. “It’s what we do with it that matters … embarrassment is what makes us human. It keeps us humble and gives us a chance to learn about ourselves and connect with others. So remember, keep it in perspective and don’t be too hard on yourselves.”
Next to the stage was class valedictorian, Emilia de Jounge, who also shared a story about a pet – albeit, a more touching one. De Jounge’s dog, Dawson, went blind when he was 7 years old.
De Jounge ran down the list of 10 of the best lessons she learned from her blind dog to impart upon her classmates, including “Find joy in the small things,” “Overcome your fears,” and “Don’t judge only by what you see.”
She closed with what she said was her most difficult lesson.
“Be patient and learn from failure,” she advised. “You’re going to bump your head and bloody your nose sometimes, but don’t let it stop you … find a way to get up, accept your challenges, and keep pursuing what you care about.”
After de Jounge, it was time for the commencement address from Robert Hunter, who is leaving the Burr and Burton faculty after 32 years of teaching to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a writer full-time. He didn’t shy away from humor in his fairly unorthodox speech, comparing his “escape” from teaching, in jest, to Andy Dufresne’s character in “The Shawshank Redemption.”
“One day, I was thinking about myself as Andy Dufresne, I suddenly realized, ‘Oh shoot, maybe I’m more like Red, the character played by Morgan Freeman,’ specifically when he says to Andy, ‘I don’t think I could make it on the outside,’” said Hunter as his voice began to crack holding back laughter. “‘I’ve been in here most of my life, I’m an institutional man now.’”
Humorous as the moment was, Hunter’s overall message to the graduates was serious — “No one is going to do it for you.” Using his own story of finally going after his dream, he encouraged his former students to take the same path, even though it is often more difficult.
“So what are you going to do? You can be lazy, and let the river of life take you with the current. Or you can take the wheel,” he said. “Life is a lot more satisfying when you make the decisions — when you create your life. You have power. Use it.”
Following the presentation of diplomas on the traditional tossing of the caps, the Class of ‘23 Vocal Ensemble took the stage to lead their entire class in the singing of Burr and Burton Alma Mater, before being dismissed for the last time by Tashjian, and making their way out of the building slowly amongst a sea of high fives and hugs.