MANCHESTER — Rebecca Allen of Burr and Burton Academy has been selected by the non-profit organization Ecology Project International (EPI) to participate in an eight-day Teacher Fellowship in Costa Rica. EPI is a field science and conservation organization that partners scientists with local and international students and educators in ecologically hotspots including in Costa Rica, the Galapagos, Belize, Mexico, and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Since 2000, EPI has reached more than 14,000 students and teachers with its Sea Turtle Ecology and youth leadership programs. During the upcoming EPI Fellowship, Allen and a small group of carefully selected teachers will experience the field course for themselves, gaining skills and resources they can bring back to the classroom.
“This experience pushed me outside of my comfort zone, honed skills I already had, and taught me completely new concepts,” said Horton, a 2018 EPI Teacher Fellow, in a news release. “The entire professional development accomplished more of my bucket list items than any other trip or training.”
On this year’s 10th annual EPI Teacher Fellowship, Allen will be immersed in the rain forests and beaches of Costa Rica’s Caribbean slope. Days will be spent collecting data and planning hands-on lessons near Pacuare Reserve, a field research station managed by EPI. The Fellows will work alongside researchers and instructors on a variety of ongoing ecological studies, such as monitoring leatherback sea turtles or observing the behavior and social structures of primates. All the while, they’ll learn strategies they can bring back to their classrooms to help students observe, question, collect data, and critically analyze the world around them.
This EPI Teacher Fellowship takes place April 2 – 9, 2022. For more information on EPI’s programs or how teachers can apply for next year’s EPI Teacher Fellowships, visit their website at https://www.ecologyproject.org/teacher-fellowships.