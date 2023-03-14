MANCHESTER — When Lu French died nearly a year ago, many who knew her were amazed to find out she had interests they had no idea she had pursued.
One of those many interests was astronomy. She and her family underwrote upgrades to Burr and Burton Academy’s nearly 100-year-old observatory, which sits on the hill overlooking Judy McCormick Taylor Field.
She was actively involved in BBA’s Astronomy Club and spent many nights looking up at the stars at the school’s observatory – pointing out the location of stars and planets by memory.
French, who died after a long cancer fight on May 16 at the age of 59, will forever be honored by BBA when it formally dedicates the Lu French Observatory at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 20 – her 60th birthday, as well as the vernal equinox. After French’s passing last year, her family donated funds to name and refurbish the observatory.
“We’re deeply honored and grateful she will be associated with the observatory and BBA forever,” her husband, Clark French, said. “It means a great deal to us.”
Headmaster Mark Tashjian will offer brief remarks honoring French, and invite guests to enjoy stargazing. Personal telescopes are welcome. The event is open to the public, rain or shine, and no RSVP is required.
Clark French plans to attend, as well as the couple’s three adult children. Retired BBA teacher Bill Muench, who advised the astronomy club at BBA and worked with Lu, also plans to be there. Scott Clausen, a Mountain Campus teacher at BBA, will be operating the 12-foot computerized Meade LX200 Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope – one of three at the observatory.
“We know [Lu] has touched so many people in the community. We want it to be a warm celebratory atmosphere,” said Mary Francis, BBA’s marketing and events coordinator.
“Lu was a person who was amazing at so many different things. One of the things that doesn’t get mentioned a lot was that Lu was really an educator,” Muench said. “She was one of the best amateur astronomers I knew. She had the ability to starhop and find things without a computerized telescope – she knew where they were.”
Anytime the Astronomy Club had a star party, Muench would be inside the observatory with the big telescope, and she’d be outside, finding objects in the sky by memory and teaching kids about what she saw while they were waiting in line for a look through the main telescope.
Naming the observatory for Lu is “such a no-brainer,” Muench said. “It was Lu and Clark who got us the telescope that’s in there right now.”
Given that the French family lives on Taconic Road, it was easy for Lu to make her way to the observatory on short notice for the club’s star parties. It was also easy for her to stay as long as she could, because there were always new things for her to show students as the night sky unfolded.
“If it was a school night by 9 or 10 we’d wrap things up. If Lu was there I knew I’d be there until midnight or 1,” Muench said. “Her quiet energy was infectious. Now the kids are staying up late and everybody’s cranky the next day at first block, but you always learned something when Lu was out there.”
Clark French said Lu’s interest in the stars began when she was 13, growing up in Miami in the 1960s. She had decided at an early age that science was going to be her career path.
“She just knew at a very young age the discipline of science could help her as a first-generation immigrant,” Clark said. “So when she was a doctoral candidate at the University of Florida she was an engaged member of the astronomy club.”
Muench found out about Lu’s interest in the stars, and her knowledge of astronomy, when he learned she was interested in supporting the Astronomy Club. “But then I started to realize, because she never bragged, that she starhopped and knew what she was looking at. She was a top notch amateur astronomer and that’s not an easy thing to be.”
Clark French said Lu, as a BBA parent and a member of its board of trustees, felt it was “a responsibility and a prerequisite” to support the school. “The telescope and the observatory was one of those passions,” he said.
“She nurtured curiosity. So many of her accomplishments were based on this innate curiosity that she had. And she had it right up to her very last day,” Clark said.
The observatory was built in 1928 as a gift from Mary Harlan Lincoln, the widow of Hildene builder Robert Todd Lincoln, and originally housed Robert Todd Lincoln’s eight-foot equatorial telescope – considered one of the world’s finest when it was built. The school donated it back to Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home, in 1992.
The observatory now houses a 12-foot computerized Meade LX200 Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope on a fork mount, as well as an 8-foot Celestron Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope and a 12-foot Apertura dobsonian telescope, both made possible by community support.