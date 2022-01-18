MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy recommends that students and faculty stay home if they show symptoms of COVID-19, have a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater, or are currently in isolation because of testing positive for the virus.
That goes for the head Bulldog, too.
Headmaster Mark Tashjian informed the school community in an email Sunday that he is recovering from a case of COVID-19. He’ll be out of school until the week of Jan. 24 while he recovers. He said he's definitely under the weather, but is confident he'll be on the mend soon.
“Since we returned from the holidays, 25 students and 12 adults (faculty, staff, coaches) have tested positive; most of these individuals have completed their quarantine requirements and will be in school tomorrow,” Tashjian wrote Sunday. “However, you will not see me this coming week; I tested positive yesterday, am experiencing mild symptoms, and hope to return in person the week of January 24.”
Tashjian told the Journal that he woke up with a sore throat and congestion on Saturday night. He took a rapid test Sunday morning, and it was positive. A second positive rapid test confirmed the first.
“My symptoms are mild, but I am definitely not asymptomatic; I feel sick,” Tashjian said in an email. “It’s manageable, and I hope to feel better quickly.”
Tashjian said he has been careful about masking and distancing amid the spread of omicron, so he's hopeful he hasn’t passed the virus along to anyone else.
“There are lots of cases going around, and at this point, it’s almost impossible to know where anyone is getting it,” he said. “I think everyone is just trying to do their best, stay healthy and hope for a mild case when infected.”
As for Tashjian’s family, which includes wife Erin Kaufman and four children: Everyone tests daily before leaving home. “Anyone who tests positive gets to join me in the COVID section of the house," Tashjian said.
“From the start of this pandemic, my three-word mantra has been vigilance, patience, flexibility. Our students and faculty have been incredibly vigilant regarding mitigation measures, and their collective flexibility has been astounding. I think we were all getting tired of the pandemic at this point, but we have to keep digging deeper and deeper to find patience,” he said.
“I look forward to the day when we are reading about COVID in the history books. In the meantime, I will be isolating for at least the next five days.”
The school said it is continuing voluntary surveillance testing on Wednesdays, and has a limited supply of rapid antigen tests that are being used to test unvaccinated students who are identified as contacts and to support students testing out of isolation. The school is waiting on supplies from the Agency of Education to make the switch from "test to stay" to "test at home."