ARLINGTON — A 47-year-old Burlington man who is homeless has been charged with domestic assault and gross negligent operation of a vehicle after Vermont State Police say he struck a person in Arlington and fled the scene.
According to troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks, an investigation revealed that Brian Foy was dropping off an individual at a residence on River Road in Arlington on Monday at 5:26 p.m. As the individual got out of the vehicle, Foy accelerated at a high rate of speed, throwing the victim from the vehicle. The victim was injured in the incident.
Police said Foy fled the area, but was later located in West Rutland after being involved in a motor vehicle crash.
Foy was taken into custody by troopers from the Rutland Barracks for operating a stolen vehicle with a criminally suspended driver's license and suspicion of driving under the influence. Please reference VSP Rutland case number 23B4002495 for further details.
Foy was held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail for the offense of first degree aggravated domestic assault and gross negligent operation.