BENNINGTON – A $1.7 million project to create a new Burger King restaurant in Bennington has received a building permit from the town, along with other required permits, and an August construction start date is anticipated.
The project is planned for a site off Northside Drive, near the entrance of Monument Plaza, which includes Walmart and the Price Chopper market.
The new restaurant will replace a former Burger King off Kocher Drive that closed in 2020 after 40 years in that location.
The one-story eatery with drive-thru is being developed by Carrols, LLC, which is associated with hundreds of Burger King and other fast-food franchise locations in multiple states.
BLS Bennington Outlet, LLC, owns the Bennington shopping center and is expected to lease the .83-acre restaurant site to the Burger King operators.
Officials with the developer and architectural firm, Lauer-Manguso & Associates, of Buffalo, N.Y., could not be reached about groundbreaking plans. However, the town building permit application calls for a start in August and completion of the new restaurant in November.
The project contractor is listed as Marsh Construction Inc. of West Winfield, N.Y.
PERMITS ISSUED
According to the town building permit, the building will be just over 3,000 square feet in size.
Plans submitted earlier to town planning officials show a newer, more subdued color scheme, which is replacing the bright orange, tan and red scheme of older Burger King restaurants.
Plans reviewed by the town Development Review Board showed that the Northside Drive parcel will be expanded for the restaurant into the shopping center parking area to encompass .83 acres — up from the current .53 acres.
The parcel is listed as 216 Northside Drive, and it was acquired in December 2012 by BLS Bennington Outlot for $593,000 from Charles and Janet Wells, according to town property records.
Wells operated a gun shop and gas station at the site for many years, before selling to the shopping center owners. The gas station and shop have been razed.
A description included in the Act 250 permitting process, described the project as “the construction and operation of a 3,200-square-foot quick-service 61-seat restaurant (Burger King) with a drive-thru along with new parking, lighting and landscaping. The project also includes constructing a sidewalk to connect to an existing bus stop.”
CLOSED IN 2020
The longtime Burger King restaurant off Kocher Drive closed in September 2020 after 40 years at that location.
The restaurant was one of more than 200 Burger Kings reportedly deemed as underperforming that year and slated for closure by the national chain.
The original Bennington Burger King opened in September 1980, according to Banner files, becoming the 3,016th Burger King at that time. The business employed about 80 people.
An employee said just after the closure that many area residents turned out toward the final days to voice support for the workers and for the BK brand.