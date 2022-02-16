BENNINGTON — A bullied 17-year-old Bennington teenager who stabbed his alleged tormenter during an altercation last February pled guilty Wednesday in a deferred plea deal sentence that allows him to skip jail and serve one year on probation with a promise of a clean slate if he complies.
Damien Diaz, who just turned 18 a few days ago, pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at the Bennington Superior Courthouse in front of Judge Cortland Corsones on Wednesday. Diaz faced a maximum of 15 years behind bars in the stabbing that left his alleged bully with wounds to the arm and torso.
According to a police affidavit, Diaz and the victim got into a fistfight in the parking lot of 215 South St. when the victim called over to the defendant. The victim stated that he didn’t know he had been stabbed until after the incident ended.
Diaz stated to police later that day that he was threatened, not called over.
“I didn’t mean to, but I had no choice because the victim attacked me,” he said. Diaz also stated that he “tried to walk away, but (the victim) threw him to the ground and punched him in the face.”
Diaz told the officer that he started carrying the knife around because of the victim’s threats toward him. At some point in the altercation, Diaz’s knife tip broke off. Police located a broken knife tip at the scene of the fight.
“The state recognized that Damien is a young man,” defense attorney Richard Burgoon told the Banner after the court proceeding. “Both sides worked together to get to this point. Damien has a chance to prove to himself, his family and the state that he can respect the rules of society, more of an intervention than straight punishment. If he does and there are no more issues, there’s a very strong chance that this gets wiped off his record. It’s a fair deal due to the circumstances of the charges.”
Part of the plea agreement puts Diaz into the Pilot Program, a Department of Corrections probation program that uses regular check-ins with a probation officer, and multiple conditions that ban problematic behavior, considering the needs from mental health care to substance use treatment, of the defendant. In most cases, if the defendant takes the conditions of parole seriously and does not get in any more trouble, the sentences are wiped off their records permanently.
“Damien is a slight kid,” Burgoon said. “The size difference between him and the victim is substantial. He was in fear of this kid, so, according to him, he started carrying a knife to, in his immature mind, protect himself. This kid was terrified. Anyone who has ever been bullied, particularly for males that is the worst possible fear because if you admit to it, you’re perceived as weak, and more bullying follows. This is the problem facing these kids. If you report it, and nothing substantial is done, then these kids start to think they need to protect themselves.”
Corsones spoke directly to Diaz before accepting the plea agreement. All the while, Diaz sat slumped in his chair at the defense table.
“Do you understand what the nature of the charge is against you?” the judge asked.
“Yes,” he said. The word was barely audible in the courtroom.
“What plea do you want to enter on this today?” Corsones asked.
Diaz sat motionless for almost a minute, then he put his hand over his forehead, pulled the bangs of his long, curly hair over his eyes and bent his head forward. There was a long silence before the judge spoke again.
“Damien, do you understand this is where you would plead guilty and accept responsibility to receive the sentence we talked about before?”
“Yes.” Diaz then sat up just a bit and in a trembling voice, said, “Guilty.”
Diaz was released as an adult on numerous conditions of release, including not engaging in any criminal behavior, no contact with the victim, possible travel and acquaintance limitations by a parole officer, participation in counseling and restorative justice programs, no alcohol or drugs, no violent or threatening behavior, no weapons of any kind and participation in a Caring Dads program. Probation will be for a term of one year.
It was revealed during the sentencing hearing that Diaz is an expectant father, with a due date of next month.
Prosecutor Jared Bianchi spoke after the imposed sentence. “I think Mr. Diaz has a real opportunity to be able to put these court matters behind him. I am hopeful Mr. Diaz can focus on moving forward in a positive manner and leave some of the past behaviors behind and grow from this.”
Corsones, in a calming voice, spoke directly to Diaz again. “Do you think you’ll be able to do this?”
Diaz, barely audible, answered yes.
“Do you plan to be in your child’s life?”
“Yes.”
“Obviously, the only way to be in your child’s life is to be here on the outside, not inside a jail,” Corsones said. “I’m sure that’s not where you want to be or should be. A kid your age shouldn’t be growing up in jail. Your probation officer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. Try and do your best to make this work. You have a chance to put this behind you. It’s going to be up to you as to what happens.”
“It’s another sad circumstance of how we as a society allow boys to become men with their natural aggressiveness, while sometimes not taking the steps that can stop bullying,” Burgoon told the Banner. “We need a “#MeToo” movement that applies to young boys who are the subjects of bullying. They are put upon by our society because society tells them you can’t say anything. ... We need to as a society put a stop to this.”