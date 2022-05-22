PERU -- A homeowner in Peru contacted police on Thursday to report a bullet found lodged in a wall inside their residence.
According to Vermont State Police, they were called to the home on Anderson for the report of "a suspicious circumstance." The bullet was determined to be a rifle round, which had struck the residence near the main entrance. The bullet went through the wall, traveled through several items inside the residence, and lodged in a wall on the opposite side of the same room it had entered.
It is unknown who fired the round or why. This investigation is still considered active.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text “CRIMES” (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS