SHAFTSBURY — Multiple departments responded to a sizable brush fire Thursday afternoon in Shaftsbury that took about three and a half hours to fully extinguish. No injuries or property damage were caused in what has been ruled an accident.
Shaftsbury Fire Chief Joe Vadakin said the call from 272 Oak Hill Road was received at 2:39 p.m. Arlington, Manchester, North Bennington and Bennington Rural Fire Departments assisted Shaftsbury in containing the fire.
“It was an unintended fire, started from a fire pit. Coals that reignited caught the homeowners’ lawn on fire, then proceeded to the woods,” explained Vadakin.
Bill Beideman, 2nd Assistant Chief for Manchester Fire Department, arrived later at the scene. He said smoke from the fire was visible from the highway.
“By the time our brush truck got there, it was basically mop-up,” Beideman said. “But as I was driving down Route 7A in Shaftsbury, I could see it from miles away. (Shaftsbury) made a nice knockdown.”
Both Vadakin and Beideman said there was no legal wrongdoing, as the fire pit on the homeowners’ patio didn’t require a permit. However, Beideman said residents need to be more careful and supervise their fires, or in this case make sure coals from fires thought to be “out” are cold and damp before leaving them unattended.
“They were fortunate. And they know that now,” he said. “It just has been very dry out, so people should really use caution.”
Beideman also added that the departments weren’t taking any chances on being short handed given current conditions.
“It’s an abundance of caution. This time of year... It was breezy, very dry,” Beideman said. “The duff’s dry, dry roots catch fire and the fire can travel underground. You just can’t have too much manpower.”