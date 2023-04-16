SANDGATE – A stubborn brush fire in one of the most remote corners of Southern Vermont kept several area fire departments busy Saturday afternoon and evening, as they battled mountain terrain, thick undergrowth and unseasonably warm temperatures to contain the fire to 10 acres.
Arlington Fire Warden James Paustian said firefighters from Manchester, Shaftsbury, Bennington and Shushan, N.Y., joined the Arlington Fire Department, which serves Arlington, Sandgate and Sunderland, in tackling the fire on on Minister Hill.
First responders found their way up the remote mountain terrain on all-terrain vehicles and tackled burning wood and brush with water and power tools. That work took place in summer-like heat, with temperatures reaching the low 80s.
While a cause remains undetermined, Paustian said firefighters found evidence of a small campfire on the summit of Minister Hill.
A burn ban is currently in effect, he said.
“Access was the biggest problem,” Paustian said of the response. But the fire starting on the summit helped limit its spread, he added. ”Burning down the hill is slower than burning up it,” he said.
The call initially came in just after 2 p.m. In Manchester, second assistant chief Bill Beideman said firefighters were initially asked to stand by, but then were called directly to the scene. Winhall firefighters provided mutual aid by staffing the Manchester firehouse.
While firefighters were able to bring the fire under control relatively quickly, getting to the fire, and doing the work to prevent later flare-ups, was the hard part. The scene was cleared at about 7 p.m., Paustian said.
“It was an extensive overhaul” he said. “A lot of cutting down hollow trees.”
“It wasn’t really any different than any other [brush fire] we get this time of year, “ Beideman said. “It took a long time to rework the perimeter and wet it down. But we sure didn’t want to go back.”
While area departments were down slightly manpower-wise — a number of area firefighters were at a training session at the state fire academy in Pittsford — more than two dozen turned out to tackle the heat and tough conditions.
The Arlington Rescue Squad was also on the scene, and members of the Arlington Fire Auxiliary provided food and drinks for responders, town administrator Nick Zaiac said.
“It’s really thick brush through there and brush fires in Sandgate are always a challenge,” Zaiac said. “It’s a 20 minute drive from Arlington, let alone getting supplies to the site. Brush fires in Sandgate are always among the higher-effort things the Arlington Fire Department does.”
The Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation currently lists most of the state at high fire risk, with the mountain towns at moderate risk. That will remain the case “until we get some significant rain,” Paustian said.