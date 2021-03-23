At its first meeting following electronically held annual meetings and Australian balloting for two of its three school districts, the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union board reelected several board officers, welcomed a new member and mulled future "recovery planning" as the coronavirus pandemic recedes.
Jim Salsgiver, who is also a member of the Taconic & Green Regional School District board, will remain BRSU board chairman. David Chandler and Richard Dale, both of whom also serve on the T&G board, will continue as BRSU's vice chairman and clerk, respectively.
The BRSU board's new member is Cinthia Morrissey, a newly elected member of the Mettawee School District board, which represents Rupert and Pawlet. In addition to T&G -- which serves nine towns, including Manchester -- and Mettawee, the BRSU includes the Winhall Town School District, which has postponed its annual meeting to April 27, a change allowed for only this year because of a state law passed in January.
The board also named members to its policy and evaluation committees. The evaluation committee -- which this year will include Salsgiver, Dean Gianotti of the Winhall board and Julie Mach of the Mettawee board -- this year will develop a proposal for the process of evaluating BRSU Superintendent Randi Lowe, who assumed the role last summer, according to Salsgiver, who called it "not a dramatically time-consuming job, but an important one." The full board will be involved in evaluating Lowe once the committee hones the process.
Lowe briefed the board on the state-required "recovery planning" process intended to address COVID-19's educational impacts. "There's a lot of work under a very tight timeline that we're needing to do over the next couple of months," she said.
Administrators must develop a supervisory union–level needs assessment and develop a plan to address them, Lowe said. The work centers around three primary areas: academic performance, social and emotional needs of staff and students, and student engagement.
Lowe said she does not anticipate needing to seek board authorization to spend additional funds, partly because of the continued availability of federal coronavirus-related grant funds well into 2024. The supervisory union's nearly $5 million budget for the 2021-2022 school year was bolstered by such a grant, through the CARES Act's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, worth $397,000.
That money in part will go toward compensation for three new staff members -- a nurse, student engagement interventionist and social worker -- expected to help students in their transition back to full-time, in-person learning. The job opportunities have been posted, though Lowe said Monday that it may be challenging to find people to fill the roles.
There has been national concern surrounding the issue of chronic absenteeism among some students amid the pandemic, Lowe said. Although there are only about three students in the regional system who fall into that category, she said, there's a larger population "that we're really struggling to get engaged, to participate, to show up, to do work, to attend school (with) any regularity." Administrators are already thinking about that issue, which will also be addressed through the recovery planning process, she added.
Lowe said she has "no plans to continue distance learning as an option for our students next year."
The next BRSU budget also includes increased funding for summer programming. Surveys related to those activities will soon go out to families and staff, Lowe said.
Salsgiver asked Lowe whether she feels the state-overseen planning process gives her sufficient flexibility to do what is best for the supervisory union.
"Absolutely," Lowe said. "I do feel a sense of ownership over our process," she continued, adding that she had already begun thinking of the transition even before the latest budget was drafted.
"We're going to do the best we can with the data and the information we have about our students in our system and build a plan according to those needs," Lowe said.