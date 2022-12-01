BENNINGTON — Following a recount earlier this week, state Rep. Nelson Brownell’s narrow election win over challenger Bruce Busa was affirmed Thursday by Judge John Valente in Bennington County Superior Court.
Brownell, a Democrat and three-term incumbent in the Bennington-1 House district, held a 26-vote margin over Republican Busa after the Nov. 8 balloting and led by 20 votes after the day-long recount Monday.
The now-certified tally in the five-town House district race was 972 for Brownell, of Pownal, and 952 for Busa, of Readsboro, who came close while making his first bid for state legislative office.
“I’m glad this process was as thorough as it was and doesn’t leave questions, in my mind anyway,” Brownell said after Valente issued his order certifying the totals. “And I’m eager to serve.”
QUESTIONS RAISED
Busa, who raised several questions about the vote-counting process during the hearing, said afterward that he accepted the result, adding, “I’m good; I’m not going to appeal.”
“I can work with Nelson,” Busa said.
“You would not be the first Republican to call me on how to vote,” Brownell said. “My door is open.”
While Busa said he accepted the result, Gary Sage, one of the volunteer counter/observers who represented Busa during the recount, said he is considering an appeal that would be based on the accuracy of the vote tabulator.
TESTIMONY PROVIDED
Overseen by Bennington County Clerk Marya Bossong, the recount process included teams of counters representing each candidate who jointly examined the ballots in batches of 50, which were then fed into a tabulator by Pownal Town Clerk Julie Weber.
Valente discussed Busa’s questions with the candidate and with Bossong before issuing his decision.
Among his several points raised, Busa said he had requested a recount by hand of the more than 2,000 ballots, without the tabulator; that the ballots be separated by the volunteers as to candidate preference prior to submission into the machine, and that the results of each batch of ballots be announced after they had been run through the tabulator.
But Bossong decided not to allow those requests after confirming that the decisions were up to her.
In addition, Busa questioned why the results were not announced on Monday after the nine-hour recount process was completed in the courtroom.
Bossong told the judge she checked with the Secretary of State’s elections division on requirements in state statute relating to recounts or followed Valente’s instructions for the recount in deciding how to respond to the procedural questions raised.
There were no requirements to announce the totals during the process or afterward, she said, adding, “I didn’t feel comfortable on such a close vote,” deciding instead to leave the announcement to the judge after his review.
She said she spoke to Will Senning, director of the state elections division, who said the option on that question was hers to decide as clerk.
Valente reviewed the questions raised and the clerk’s responses and said he saw no reason to order a second recount.
Busa said afterward that his intent in seeking to separate ballots by the candidate selected before feeding them into the tabulator was to make it easier to track the total and to notice discrepancies.
The same was true of his request to announce the totals after each batch of ballots was tabulated, he said.
In Vermont, recounts in legislative races must be requested by a candidate within 48 hours of the vote, as one is not automatically scheduled. A Superior Court judge must then determine if the vote difference falls within the required threshold margin of 5 percent of the total vote cast to allow a recount.
The Bennington-1 district consists of Pownal, Woodford, Readsboro, Stamford and Searsburg.