BENNINGTON — STEM jobs — those based on math, computers and engineering — are among the highest paid. Yet there's a divide between the number of boys focusing on STEM education versus girls and people of color, who often don't pursue the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education pathway.
Kathryn L. Atkins, education director for the Wade Institute for Science Education and recent guest speaker at a Bennington event talked about ways to encourage more girls and people of color to find a passion under the STEM umbrella.
"Bridging the STEM gap with Phenomena-based Learning," hosted by the Bennington Branch of the American Association of University Women, was held at the Bennington Free Library on Jan. 10.
About 25 people, mainly educators, attended to find ways teach STEM classes in a way that encourages a more diverse group of students to participate and enjoy the sciences.
“The STEM gap must be closed,” said Atkins.
The purpose of science is to answer questions and solve problems, but a lot of those problems require “unique solutions,” she said. The best way to discover those solutions is by having a more diverse group of people who will come up with different ideas for solutions.
Step one is getting girls and people of color engaged in the classroom. The gap enforces gender stereotypes, perpetuates the male-dominated field and reduces the number of role models for young girls and others considering STEM programs.
This can lead to a lack of confidence, cause diverse students to lean away from STEM and perpetuates the original gender divide, said Atkins.
The key is intersectionality in gender, class, race and ethnicity.
Professions in math, computers and engineering are all high paid positions, but statistically very few women enter the field, said Atkins. Life sciences tend to be the more approachable areas of STEM, and that is where more women tend to gravitate.
In the classroom, phenomena-based learning can help more girls and shy students engage during class.
Phenomena simply means something that can be observed in the real world — it doesn't have to be phenomenal to be a phenomena, said Atkins.
Traditional teaching methods typically explain a topic before the students can explore it. But phenomena-based learning switches that process. Students explore a topic first, and then the explanation involves making sense of what the children experienced, said Atkins.
It “creates a shared experience” while highlighting science and creating a cultural context by bringing in lived experiences of the students.
To illustrate, Atkins taught a lesson about biomimicry — how humans emulate nature in technology — and connected it to a group activity about how seeds are dispersed in nature.
“The best way for teachers to learn science is actually doing science," she said. So, the speaking event became a hands-on activity that the attendees could bring back to their classrooms.
Each attendee created a “notice and wonder” chart and they were asked to fill out each side with what they saw and thought about while watching several videos on seed disbursement.
Atkins mentioned that the adults were doing a condensed version of the lesson, and it could take an entire day with a group of students. She also said it would be ideal for the students to go out in nature to see the seeds fall in real life.
After a short discussion, the attendees' final task was to take what they learned about seed pods and try to create their own out of paper and paper clips. The intent behind the activity was for the participants to create a small-scale attempt at biomimicry.
In a school setting, the students would have enough time for trial and error while having a teacher-guided investigation into the engineering design process to create a successful “seed.”
In class, STEM activities like this can give girls equitable encouragement and opportunities, promote a growth mindset, and be used to highlight more female role models in STEM.
All of which will help encourage more girls and people of color to follow a STEM educational and career path.
“I can’t say it enough about this, we need more role models,” said Atkins, adding that the more girls can see female role models, especially women of color, in STEM, the more likely they be to follow in their footsteps.