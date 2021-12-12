BRATTLEBORO -- State Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint entered the race for Congress on Monday, saying she will do the hard work to pass legislation and begin healing the national partisan divide if elected. A formal announcement was set for late Monday morning in Montpelier.
“I want to be on the front lines of shoring up our democracy and passing really progressive legislation for working families,” she said. "I will be showing up in D.C. the same way I've shown up in Vermont."
The first woman and first openly gay person to serve as Senate pro tem, Balint, 53, is running for the state’s sole U.S. House seat, presently held by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. Welch is seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will retire next year after eight terms in office.
The decision means Balint’s Windham County seat in the Vermont Senate will be up for grabs in 2022. It also means the Senate will have a new pro tem in 2023.
Balint pointed to her experience in the Vermont Senate, as Majority Leader for four years and as pro tem this past year, and her commitment to reaching solutions as reasons voters should entrust her with the office
“As majority leader, I led the fight for paid sick leave, for minimum wage increases, for housing investments, and worked closely with the Senate to make huge bipartisan investments in housing and broadband,” Balint said. “Those were all in some ways tough fights. That’s who I am as a leader. That’s how I’ll show up in D.C.”
Among Democrats, Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray entered the race a week ago, and state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D=Chittenden, is considering a run. Vermont is the only state that has never sent a woman to Congress.
While there has been some speculation about potential Republican candidates, none have publicly indicated an interest. Vermont has not sent a Republican to Congress since 1988.
Balint said the nation faces big challenges at a time of deep division, from Congress to neighbors and families -- and that division is getting in the way of progress.
“This division is getting in the way of doing work on behalf of working families. What I’m looking to do is fight for a bold agenda for families, the economy and the climate,” Balint said.
“What we hear in Vermont is working families are struggling, the pandemic is still surging and we need desperately to have action on climate. None of that can happen unless we shore up the democracy itself.”
“We have to acknowledge that doing that work has to go hand in hand with pulling people back together.”
Balint said her interest in an eventual run began with the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intent of overturning the presidential election results.
Once Leahy decided to retire, Balint took time to consult family and friends before deciding to make the run.
“This is a huge undertaking,” she said. “I really do want people to understand what it means right now in an incredibly broken system to run for federal office. I’m going to raise somewhere 1.2 and 2 million dollars - how could it not be daunting?
"That’s why it’s so important for me to let people know we cannot write the story about what’s going to happen in the first week or first month," Balint said. We are going to have to take the argument to Vermonters and also to thousands of small donors around this state.”
In 2006, the last election year in which Vermont’s U.S. House seat was vacant, Welch raised $2,066,308. The woman he defeated, Republican Martha Rainville, a retired Major General in the U.S. Air Force, raised $921,655.
Balint also said she does not intend to run for another statewide office if she’s not successful in her Congressional bid. “It’s go big or go home … I feel completely clear in my gut that I am supposed to fight like hell for Vermonters. If that’s not the path, I will take that fight to those same issues but in another way.”
Of the possibility of being Vermont's first congresswoman, Balint said it would be "an incredible honor" to represent the voices of all Vermonters.
"I have a good understanding of what it feels like to be an outsider," she said. "The work I want to do is both policy oriented and also community oriented, so people see themselves as part of the political process and not something that somebody else gets to participate in."
First elected to the state Senate in 2016, Balint is a former educator who taught history at Marlboro College and the Community College of Vermont. She served two terms as Majority Leader (2017-20) and was elected pro tem this year.
Balint is a graduate of Smith College in Northampton, Mass., and holds masters degrees in education, from Harvard, and in history, from the University of Massachusetts.
Balint and her spouse, attorney Elizabeth Wohl, are the parents of two children and reside in Brattleboro.