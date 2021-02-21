BRATTLEBORO — The 65th Brattleboro Winter Carnival kicked off with a torch-lighting ceremony on Friday. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Carnival Committee has scaled back events this year and will restrict participation to Vermont family households only. Among the activities already underway are a snow sculpture contest, a snowman scavenger hunt, cross country skiing and snowshoeing at the Brattleboro Outing Club, and photography and coloring contests. For a full list of events and activities, see our special section https://issuu.com/newenglandnewspapers/docs/brattleborowintercarnival_2021 or go to http://www.brattleborowintercarnival.org/.
Brattleboro Winter Carnival kicks off
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
