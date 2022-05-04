BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School Assistant Principal Chris Day will be sticking around a little longer.
Day “had planned to leave in May to move on to the National Guard for the next two years,” interim Superintendent Mark Speno said at the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting Tuesday.
“He has gone out of his way to ensure that he can be here on campus through graduation,” Speno said, “so he’s delayed his leave.”
At its previous meeting, the board granted Day’s request to leave for his service with the National Guard. Day, a commander for a regional training institute at the Vermont National Guard in Burlington, declined to be interviewed about his leave after it was approved.
Last week, Day notified the community that BUHS Principal Steve Perrin would be out on a leave of absence. Attempts by the Reformer to speak with school administrators and Perrin about the leave were unsuccessful.
Mindy Haskins Rogers, BUHS alum and author of a report in the Commons about a retired teacher that prompted an investigation into sexual assault allegations districtwide, asked the board if Perrin’s leave had to do with personal reasons or reports related to the investigation.
“It was not something that the board was involved with,” School Board Chairwoman Kelly Young said. “And whether it was something related to that or it was a personal decision or medical decision, I certainly couldn’t comment on that.”
Speno said, “We won’t comment on personnel.”