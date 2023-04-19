BRATTLEBORO — Town officials denounced "hateful, racist communications" they received specifically targeting the police chief.
"We were shocked and disappointed to see people question the effectiveness of recruitment in our Police Department based on a leader’s gender and race," Town Manager John Potter and Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said in a letter to the editor submitted Wednesday night. "Not only have these statements been disrespectful, unkind, and defamatory, but they are also ignorant and untrue. We feel extremely sorry for people who are so disconnected from the civil society that we strive for in Brattleboro, that they must express themselves in such a hateful manner."
When Norma Hardy was hired by the town in July 2021, headlines announced she was Vermont's first Black female police chief. An email sent April 10 to town staff, Select Board members, the police department and Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce came with the subject, "Political Correctness Gone Mad."
In response to the letter by Potter and Goodnow, she said she appreciates the support of town leadership. In the letter, Potter and Goodnow touted Hardy's own leadership.
"One of the best things we have found about serving in Brattleboro town government has been our experience working with Police Chief Norma Hardy," they wrote. "Rarely does one see such an admirable combination of leadership, innovation, strategic thinking, and interpersonal skill as you do with Chief Hardy — the very traits for which she was hired. This is further evidenced by the respect and esteem that members of the Brattleboro Police Department have shown us they hold for this excellent leader."
Potter and Goodnow called the criticism of Hardy in the communications "destructive and appalling." They said they can't allow it to go unaddressed.
"We are left feeling disgusted and ashamed that a fellow community member has been targeted," they wrote. "It is impossible for us to understand the stresses and strains that our chief faces leading the police department let alone while also receiving hateful, racist comments."
Potter and Goodnow said they would like the community "to welcome and support all people who bring different perspectives, backgrounds and experiences, with open minds and open hearts."
"With diversity our town will only be stronger, and Brattleboro must do better," they wrote. "Please join us in supporting Chief Hardy and the Brattleboro Police Department, and applauding the fine work she is doing in our town."
At the beginning of the board meeting Tuesday, Goodnow read a statement denouncing hate speech, racism and malicious gossip. He said town staff who decided to work in this "inclusive community" deserve to be treated with dignity.