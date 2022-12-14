BRATTLEBORO — In the past year, Brattleboro has seen double-digit percentage increases in reports of serious crimes, said Police Chief Norma Hardy during Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting.
“Burglaries have increased from last year by 37.25 percent,” she said. “Assaults have increased by 15.38 percent, and sexual crimes have increased by 26.47 percent.”
Overall, Brattleboro’s crime rate is 44.98 per 1,000 residents, knocking Rutland out of second highest in the state behind St. Albans.
“I think that that is a reality check for a lot of people that live in town,” said Hardy, who collected the data from a number of resources, including Neighborhood Scout. The company says on its website that it collects raw data from some 18,000 police departments nationwide, noting all manner of major and minor crimes.
The crime rate here is 21 percent higher than the Vermont average and 70 percent higher than the national average, she said.
Hardy noted her department is investigating 52 sex crimes involving juveniles, and assisting in more than 100 of the 180 cases referred to the Windham County Safe Place, which provides services to children and adults who have suffered physical and/or sexual violence.
Nonetheless, she said, “Our violent crime rate is not as high” as other municipalities in Vermont, but when you add all other crimes, it gives the town the second highest rate in Vermont.
Hardy came before the Select Board to talk about her suggested budget for fiscal 2024, which begins July 1, and to talk about why it’s so hard to fill all the open positions in her department.
The suggested budget for 2024 is just under $2.6 million. The current year’s budget is a little bit more than $2.3 million.
The Brattleboro Police Department has 31 staff positions, which include the chief and administrative staff.
Twenty-six of those positions are for police officers, nine of which are vacant.
“We don’t have enough staff,” said board Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp. “And that’s a known fact for some time now.”
Currently, the Police Department is responding to 800 calls a month, said Hardy.
Each of Hardy’s officers handles between 60 and 100 cases a month, she said. “Some of them take weeks, even months to research and to investigate.”
Because the department is short-staffed, officers are working up to 60 hours a week, said Hardy.
Not only are they overworked, they are underpaid compared to other agencies in the state; Montpelier’s starting salary is $20,000 higher than Brattleboro’s, Springfield is offering a $10,000 hiring bonus, and the Vermont State Police starting salary is $68,000.
Base pay in Brattleboro is $50,586; maximum pay for a patrol officer is $68,140.
The cost of living, especially when it comes to housing, is also an impediment, said Hardy.
“I have two new officers [who] were transplants from somewhere else, and one of them has still not found a place,” she said.
One of the ways Hardy hopes to decrease the caseload on her officers is to establish the Brattleboro Resource Assistance Team.
“What we have available to us is an individual that will be a community assistance liaison, and that’s a part of the BRAT unit, which is a response unit for the community,” said Hardy.
The BRAT unit would consist of non-sworn, unarmed individuals who can perform a variety of field and administrative work in support of basic police operations, while also addressing community safety concerns.
The duties of the unit could include taking crash and stolen property reports, and traffic control.
Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland said the suggested budget for the entire town includes a 5 percent cost of living increase for all town employees. He also noted that in fiscal 2024, the town will be negotiating with four unions representing town employees, including the Police Department.
Once the Select Board has approved the budget for the town, it requires approval from Town Meeting representatives on March 25.
In the past two years, a total of $600,000 was withdrawn from the Police Department as unused salary and put in the community safety fund to support community-based initiatives that are intended to make the community safer by reducing the need for and amount of police intervention.