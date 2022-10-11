BENNINGTON – The Bennington Police Department continues to struggle to fill patrol officer openings, Chief Paul Doucette told the Select Board on Monday, but individuals have been hired to fill three dispatching vacancies and a newly created position.
The patrol division is down eight officers from the fully staffed level, Doucette said, after two officers left recently to accept jobs with local school districts.
He said police departments across the state and country are likewise finding it more difficult than in the past to fill openings, in part because of the opioid epidemic and related gun violence, and because of efforts to scrutinize officer actions because of high-profile brutality cases and in some cases attempts to slash law enforcement funding.
“So that is where we are there,” Doucette said. “There is not a lot of light at the end of the tunnel” when it comes to recruiting patrol officers.
He added in the past a valuable source for recruits — including himself and other BPD officers — was the former Southern Vermont College and its criminal justice program. But the school closed amid rising debt in 2019.
CASTLETON CONNECTION?
Doucette said he, Lt. Camillo Grande and another officer who is a Castleton University graduate, will visit that school this week to hopefully establish a relationship with the institution that steers some officer candidates to the BPD.
“We hope to start a long-term relationship with Castleton,” Doucette said.
The department is working with town Communications Coordinator Jonah Spivak, who is helping arrange meetings with Castleton criminal justice majors, the chief said.
STAFFING SHIFTS
Contacted on Tuesday, Doucette said the department’s shift vacancies “are being covered by officers working overtime. As a result of low staffing, we are unable to be as proactive as I would like the members to be. For example, community members are requesting traffic enforcement in many areas of Bennington, Old Bennington and North Bennington. When time permits, an officer will conduct traffic enforcement. Otherwise, we must prioritize calls for service.”
The BPD also does not have any school resource officers at this time, the chief said.
“Officers do sign up and work details at Mount Anthony Union High School, as well as Southwest Tech,” he said. “We removed our school resource officer from Mount Anthony Middle School as a result of staffing levels.”
The department has 27 sworn police officers and a total staff of 40 including non-sworn personnel.
Asked about local law enforcement partners, Doucette said the BPD, the Bennington County Sheriff's Department and the Vermont State Police “assist each other when necessary but there is not a formal agreement in place.”
He also noted that the BPD is “the busiest law enforcement agency in Bennington County, and we produce approximately 80 to 85 percent of the criminal cases that are prosecuted at the Bennington County State's Attorney's Office. Despite being short staffed, our team of officers and professional staff continue to make a difference.”
VICTIM’S ADVOCATE
Doucette said a newly hired employee now undergoing training will fill a new grant-funded post concerned with services for victims of crime and human trafficking situations, “and really does revolve around the drug trade and what is happening there.”
The new employee, as a caseworker helping victims, is expected to work with officers and victims, including out in the field, he said.
A grant through the Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services will fund the position and required training for two years, he said, adding that the BPD will at times share the employee with other law enforcement agencies.
Doucette said the person hired, Zoey Nixon, is from the area and has worked as a dispatcher with the BPD. She began at SVC and later finished degrees in criminal justice and psychology from Southern New Hampshire University.
Nixon is undergoing training and then will work “side-by-side with law enforcement” at the scene of an incident, or when called out after hours to meet with a crime victim, Doucette said.
DISPATCHERS
The BPD communications divisions has been very successful in filling openings, Doucette said.
Employees have been hired to fill two full-time and one part-time communications specialist positions, and another person had signed an agreement Monday for a part-time dispatcher post.
“So that our communications center is staffed,” he said.
The three new hires are undergoing training and working with the current dispatcher staff members.
“All three are doing well,” the chief said.
The communications personnel face a heavy load in handling “a huge call volume” of 16,000 calls for service thus far this year, Doucette said, adding that calls routinely involve logging them and more than just taking a call and passing on the information.
“It’s a lot and it’s a lot of work,” he said.
The center also handles calls for the Bennington and Bennington Rural fire departments and Bennington Rescue Squad; the Pownal fire departments and Pownal rescue and the North Bennington fire department.