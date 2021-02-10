BENNINGTON — Police Chief Paul Doucette said Wednesday that he will "stand by the actions" of his officers following the Jan. 8 rollover crash of a pickup being driven by Hans Heck, who left the scene and was found three days later in a wooded area, having died of hypothermia.
Doucette commented following the release of multiple police incident reports concerning the crash and efforts to locate Heck before his body was found Jan. 11 in a thickly wooded site off Route 279, where the crash occurred.
While attempting several times to acquire copies of police reports concerning the crash, family members and friends of Heck have alleged that the BPD was negligent for not trying harder to find him afterward.
According to reports from the officers involved, witnesses said Heck, 35, was involved in an apparent road rage incident and attempting to pass a pickup truck near the Austin Hill Road underpass when his Nissan Frontier pickup truck swerved and struck the side of the other vehicle. The Nissan then rolled over and came to rest about 25 feet off the north side of the highway.
Both vehicles had been travelling east shortly after 6 p.m. from Hoosick, N.Y., into Bennington.
Police said medical examiner and a toxicology reports later showed that Heck had no significant injuries as a result of the crash, and he had a blood-alcohol level of .151, well above the .08 legal limit, along with cocaine and marijuana in his system.
Sgt. Roscoe Harrington stated in a report filed Feb. 8, “It is this officer’s belief that the cause of this crash was gross negligent operation on the part of Heck. Contributing factors, road rage, and DUI drugs/alcohol.”
If Heck had not left the scene of the crash, he would have been charged with gross negligent operation and aggravated assault, Harrington wrote.
‘TOTALITY OF CIRCUMSTANCES’
Speaking after release of the reports, Doucette said he is sorry for the family’s loss, but he also believes “people have to look at the totality of circumstances surrounding this incident,” which he said emerged in the incident reports, especially after a medical examiner’s report was released late last week confirmed the alcohol level.
Doucette said several decisions by Heck are what led to the crash and finally to his death by exposure, adding that police attempted to find him after he left the crash scene but he eluded officers.
Additional factors, he said, include other drivers who witnessed what was described as a road rage incident on Route 279 on Jan. 8.
And there could be questions about where Heck became intoxicated, Doucette said, noting that he was reported to have been at the Man of Kent Tavern on Route 7 in Hoosick, N.Y., earlier that day.
Man of Kent owner Jon Bombard told Bennington police after the crash that he was a friend of Heck’s, and asked that he be reported missing. He also told police he did not know Heck to be someone who would drink and drive, according to the reports.
STANDS BY OFFICERS
Referring to social media and other criticism of the department’s actions from the time of the crash on a Friday night, Jan. 8, until Heck’s body was found the following Monday, Jan. 11, Doucette said, “I stand by the actions of the officers.”
He added that safety concerns for the officers played a role in a police decision to suspend a ground search with a K-9 unit the night of the crash, while police in cruisers afterward continued to patrol that night around nearby roads.
The driver’s name was known because his wallet had been found at the scene, so he might be located later, Doucette said, and police were concerned that Heck might be intoxicated and carrying a gun after one was found in his pickup.
Heck also had a conceal carry firearms permit from the state of Florida, where the Nissan was registered, and was seen taking something from his vehicle before running from the crash scene before police arrived.
Heck left the scene that evening as temperatures were dropping toward a low of 15 degrees wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans, according to the reports, and his body reportedly was found in a gully in thick woods with only one shoe.
Police have said the other shoe might have pulled off his foot in a wet area or stream in the woods.
The exact day or time of death was not determined, Doucette said.
HEARD IN WOODS?
Officers searching the night of the crash with a K-9 unit reported hearing branches breaking in the woods near a 10-foot wildlife fence and called out, saying, “Bennington Police K-9 unit. Come out with your hands up,” but there was no response, and police did not see the person making the noise.
The police dog found a scent to follow for a time Friday but it was eventually lost, police said.
The breaking branches were heard near a fence installed to channel deer or other wildlife to an underpass below the highway, thereby reducing the number who are struck by vehicles.
In one report, Officer Amanda Knox said she found a 4- by 4-inch piece of denim while searching the area for Heck on Sunday. The cloth was found near the wildlife fence and what appeared to be blood on the fence where it was believed Heck had scaled it.
Police said the material later was matched to a tear in the leg of Heck’s jeans when he was found and he had been bleeding.
Because it was growing dark on Sunday, and police said they could not find a way to safely cross the fence, the search was discontinued at that point.
On that Sunday, police also reported speaking with Bombard, owner of the Man of Kent. Sgt. Harrington reported that Bombard said he last saw Heck around 4 p.m. the night of the crash.
In a follow-up report on Feb. 2, Harrington said he had talked with Bombard by phone about Heck’s demeanor while at the Man of Kent Jan. 8.
Bombard said his friend “was in a good mood and not in any arguments or confrontations while at the Man of Kent,” according to the report. Bombard also told police that Heck “was not a big drinker and he did not know Heck to be a person who would drink and drive.”
The body was found Monday, Jan. 11, after family members and friends, along with police from Bennington and surrounding communities had begun a large-scale search. A New York State Police Aviation Unit helicopter located an “area of interest” off Route 279 that led to discovery of the body that morning.
Doucette said he wanted to point out a misconception repeated on social media that the body was 200 yards from the scene of the crash, when Heck actually was found approximately that distance from Route 279 but much farther toward the New York line from the actual crash site near the Austin Hill Road underpass.
SECOND VEHICLE
The incident reports by several officers released Tuesday morning describe what police found around 6:29 p.m. Jan. 8 at the crash scene and what witnesses told them about what led to the crash.
Police said they were advised by several witnesses that a driver, later determined to be Heck, “exited the vehicle, grabbed an item from the back seat area and placed it in the front pocket of his sweatshirt.”
The driver then “fled the scene on foot running south into the wooded area,” police said they were told, and that the driver appeared to be intoxicated.
The reports also note that Heck’s wallet was inside the vehicle along with a .40 cal. Smith & Wesson handgun, and said a conceal carry gun permit from the state of Florida was inside the wallet.
A cell phone also was found, but it could not be accessed because it was fingerprint password protected, police said.
The reports also state that witnesses, including the operator of the second vehicle, a Ford 250 pickup, Michael Hager, of Hoosick Falls, described Heck as appearing intoxicated.
Hager told police at the crash scene that Heck’s vehicle had passed several vehicles and he was behind it traveling east on Route 279. Hager told police Heck then began to apply his brakes, and slowed to about 25 miles per hour.
Hager told police that he passed Heck’s vehicle, which then “began high-beaming him a number of times before speeding up and passing him,” police reported.
Officers reported that Hager told them Heck’s vehicle then “tried to pull back in front of him too soon and crashed into the front driver side fender of his truck,” before the Nissan went out of control and rolled over three times.
Doucette said Tuesday that police came to believe that Heck deliberately struck Hager’s truck prior to the crash.
In a follow-up interview on Feb. 1, Hager told police he was going from Hoosick Falls, N.Y., to Home Depot in Bennington prior to the crash. He said he stopped after the crash and asked if Heck was OK, and Heck repeatedly said he was before running from the scene to the south of the highway near the Austin Hill Road underpass.
One driver traveling in the same direction on Jan. 8 told police the Heck vehicle earlier passed several vehicles in the breakdown lane at speeds the witness estimated at up to 100 mph, before then slowing to almost a complete stop and almost causing a crash.
The witness told police the truck identified as Hager’s then passed the Heck vehicle and the Nissan sped up alongside and swerved into Hager’s truck before crashing and rolling over into guardrails.
The search had been suspended on Friday night, according to the reports, because of darkness, the cold, the loss of the scent track, and “not knowing if the male had a weapon.”
Officers said they then began patrolling overnight on roads around the area trying to locate the driver.
EFFORT TO LOCATE HECK
The police reports also describe attempting to locate Heck at the address on his Vermont driver’s license but learning he did not live there, then checking two other addresses in Bennington where he was said to possibly be living.
They said they attempted to call a possible contact for Heck but did not receive an immediate call back. Police did speak to the contact on Sunday, Jan. 10, and were told they had not seen Heck since Friday morning.
A phone number police obtained for the registered owner of the Nissan, the driver’s sister, Karen Heck, was found to no longer be in service, police said.
They also checked with Southwestern Vermont Medical Center but were told he had not been treated there.
This article will be updated.