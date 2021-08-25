BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department has hired four new police officers, and candidates are being sought for two more officer openings.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd informed the Select Board this week that the four new employees have successfully completed the hiring process and will be formally sworn in on Thursday.
Like other police departments, hiring officers at this time is very competitive, Hurd said, adding, “There are many law enforcement officer positions listed on the Vermont Criminal Justice Council website and various other sites. We are competing against municipal agencies and state agencies that offer better benefits, salaries and retirement packages.”
He added that the closing of Southern Vermont College in 2019 “was a loss to our department and our recruitment abilities.” A number of current BPD officers, including Chief Paul Doucette, attended SVC, which had a large criminal justice program.
The department has 26 full-time police officers.
MANAGING SHORTAGE
Doucette said Wednesday that the department is “managing the officer shortage at this time. Shifts are at minimum staffing levels, and we are asking for people to be patient if response times are greater than average. Officers are working extra shifts and assignments to ensure adequate coverage.”
He said the newly hired recruits will attend Level I law enforcement officer training at the Vermont Police Academy for two weeks in September.
“Following the two-week training,” he said, “they will return to Bennington where they will participate in a six-week field training officer program.”
In October, Doucette said, the recruits will begin the 19-week Level III training at the Vermont Police Academy.
“Once the recruits successfully complete Level I training, they may actively patrol under the supervision of a field training officer,” he said.
Trial periods for patrol officers is one year, the chief said, adding, “They are permitted to patrol once they complete Level III training and post academy field training.”
The BPD also is in the process of hiring dispatchers.
“We are seeking qualified applicants for two full-time positions and two part-time positions,” he said. “Weekends and holidays, along with shift work, are a must.”