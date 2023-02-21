BENNINGTON — Bennington Police confirmed Tuesday that a person died after jumping from the Chapel Road-Route 279 overpass the previous evening.
Emergency services, including Bennington Police, were on the scene Monday night, and closed a section of Route 279 for several hours.
BPD received a 911 call that there was a vehicle parked just west of the overpass and a pedestrian running into traffic on the highway at 6:37 p.m. Officers were on the scene within minutes, and closed the scene to press and the public.
“Officers arrived and located an individual on Route 279 who advised that their friend had in fact jumped off the bridge down below,” Lieutenant Camillo Grande of BPD said. “Officers made their way to the base ground area and located the deceased person.”
Until next of kin are notified, Grande said BPD was not prepared to release any further details about the deceased except that they were not a Vermont resident.
The investigation is still underway, and has not been ruled a suicide at this time.
Anyone having thoughts of suicide can call 988 24 hours a day for help.