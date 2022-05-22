BENNINGTON — Vermont law enforcement, including the Bennington Police and Bennington County law enforcement, will be participating in the national campaign Click It or Ticket beginning today and continuing through June 5. Click It or Ticket (CIOT) is a national seat belt enforcement mobilization to identify motorists who are not belted.
With Memorial Day weekend approaching, which historically has marked the start of the busy summer travel season, Bennington County law enforcement agencies are urging everyone to buckle up when hitting the road. The upcoming period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to as the 100 deadliest days of summer. With this enforcement event, police are hoping to keep Vermont roadways safe.
Officers will be using roving patrols and checkpoints throughout Bennington County. They will be enforcing aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and seatbelt use. These behaviors are the leading causes of serious crashes, and motorists who are not wearing a seatbelt will be issued a ticket.
Here in Vermont, more people died on the roadways in 2021 than in any year since 2012. More than half of Vermont’s fatal crash victims died while not wearing their seatbelts.
Seatbelts save lives, so please remember to buckle up, police said.