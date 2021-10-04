A Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case has shed some light on some sex abuse cases from Southern Vermont’s past.
According to the Burlington Free Press, advocates are asking the Boy Scouts of America to make public all “ineligible volunteer files,” or records of those accused of sexual abuse. If there was an arrest or court case, the files contain court documents or newspaper clippings.
Thousands, but not all, of the records have been released so far. The Press reports that survivors could possibly receive a higher settlement award if their perpetrator was in the ineligible volunteer files.
There are believed to be 7,819 scout leaders accused of sexual assault of children, though many of those accusations are unrelated to the scouts, and many have never been formally charged, according to the Press.
In Southern Vermont, those named so far include Ronald Wilkins, Putney (Springfield) Camp 471, convicted of sexual assault with minors (1986); Mark W. Davis, Westminster Troop 43, sentenced to two years of prison for lewd conduct with students at Kurn Hattin Homes (1990); and Charles N. Graham, Bennington Troop 55, pleaded guilty in 1975 to consensual sodomy with a teenage boy while pastor of a Northville, New York church, according to the Press.
Information from the Burlington Free Press was used in this report.