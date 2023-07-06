Note: Born a Slave is the first of two articles on the remarkable life of “Pompey” Vanderburg who was born into slavery in New York state in the late 18th century, escaped to Vermont and forged a new life in Bennington.
BENNINGTON — The story of an escaped slave who later made his home in Bennington emerged from near obscurity exactly 140 years after his obituary appeared in the Bennington Banner.
That rediscovery began in March after a friend of one of the man’s ancestors arrived to work on a high-end resort project planned for the former Southern Vermont College campus.
FLED TO VERMONT
According to an 1883 obituary notice in the Banner — and a geological report prepared for his great-great-great-grandson — Charles “Pompey” Vanderburg was born into slavery about 1790 in Kinderhook, N.Y.
By 1816, Pompey was recorded as living on a farm in Hoosick, N.Y., when he learned he was to be sold again — or rather, traded for a horse — and would be taken soon to Troy.
That’s when he managed his escape, with the help of a stagecoach driver, to nearby Vermont, which had adopted a constitutional provision ostensibly abolishing slavery in 1777.
While that constitutional protection was confusingly worded and weak — and was in fact ignored by some slave owners — Vanderburg remained independent and worked as a laborer in the Bennington area, raising a family and at times owning land, for nearly seven decades.
Settling here, the former slave and his wife, Lorinda Case, whom he met and married in Vermont, raised a large family. And Pompey became well-known and regarded here and in Berkshire County, Mass.
When he died, it was noted that he was the oldest male resident of the town.
FAMILY SEPARATED
Under the March 1883 headline, “Death of our Oldest Citizen,” a Banner writer wrote, “Perhaps it may not prove uninteresting to give a brief sketch of an humble colored citizen, Charles Vanderburg or “Pomp” Vanderburg as he was more familiarly known, who died on the 19th. He was born in slavery in Kinderhook, N.Y. ... He was the oldest male inhabitant of this town.”
The article added that Pompey “vividly remembered when he was sold and separated from his father and mother [Charles and Anna Vanderburg] in 1803, and conveyed one dark and stormy night to Troy.”
Vanderburg lived in the Troy area for six or seven years, the newspaper reported, before “he was sold to parties in Albany. He was next transferred to Berlin [N.Y.], where he lived a considerable time.”
Finally, he was sold to a farm owned by a David Wilcox in Hoosick, census records indicate, where according to Pompey’s obituary, he was exchanged in 1816 “for a mouse-colored horse to go back to Troy again.”
“On the day of the completion of the bargain,” the Banner wrote, “a stage driver spirited him to Bennington and secreted him in the old Weeks Inn [near the Vermont line].”
ANCESTRY TRACED
“It is hard to describe the feeling of finally learning you and your family have a heritage,” said Bill Vanderburg, of Los Angeles, Pompey’s direct descendant. “Growing up, I could never explain my last name (not a typical name for someone who is Black). Now, I know exactly where it originated.
“Like most African Americans, and presumed descendants of former slaves, I’ve always had an interest in learning about my heritage but had very limited knowledge to guide me,” said Vanderburg, an interpretive park ranger with the U.S. Forest Service in the Inyo National Forest in California.
“Folks of my parent’s generation refused to discuss ‘such things,’ largely because of the stigma of slavery (if they knew at all),” he said.
CONNECTIONS MADE
When cleaning out his father’s home after he died in 2011, “I found framed copies of Civil War ‘mustering out’ documents for someone named ‘Lewis Vanderburg,’ who I had never heard of,” Vanderburg said, adding that this set him on a quest to trace the rest of his ancestry.
He also noted that his family name was sometimes spelled differently, most often with or without a “h” at the end, and that initially threw him off when he was trying to discover his roots.
However, “a search on Google helped me find a ‘Pompey’ from Vermont, and a very old query from someone named Bill Powers, asking for any information about Pompey,” Vanderburg said.
He reached out to Powers, an historian, genealogist and president of the Pittsford (Vt.) Historical Society, “and I learned he had documented the entire lineage of my family, beginning with Pompey.”
Vanderburg said he responded via email to the genealogist, who had earlier compiled his own family’s history, including some Dutch ancestors with that name, and in doing so came across Pompey Vanderburg’s line.
VISIT TO VERMONT
“Out of curiosity, he [Powers] researched my family too, and came up with all of my ancestors,” Vanderburg said. “We connected, and I went to Bennington, probably ten years ago, and I met him there.”
Vanderburg said he and Powers also went to the Bennington Village Cemetery off Main and Morgan streets, “to a plot of land that he had documented that my ancestor’s son had purchased. And he presumed that was where my ancestor was buried.”
Powers, who said he became interested in genealogy in the 1960s, focused on Pompey’s last name because he has ancestors through a Dutch Vanderburgh line that began in this country in what is now New York City in the late 17th century.
Descendants later moved north, he said, into the Dutchess/Columbia county region of New York.
Powers said it’s possible Vanderburgh was the name of a white family in the Kinderhook area that owned Pompey in his youth, but he wasn’t able to track down a specific connection.
FREEDOM IN VERMONT
According to his obituary in the Banner, after being separated as a boy from his family, Pompey lived in the three different New York towns, before being brought to the farm in Hoosick from which he escaped.
He was said to have greatly feared being taken back to Troy.
Census and other records indicate a large Hoosick farm was owned by David Wilcox, who was listed as owning an unnamed slave.
In part because of its 1777 constitutional stand against slavery — well prior to statehood in 1791 – Vermont became active in the Underground Railroad network of abolitionists and others who assisted escaped slaves, most often attempting to flee to Canada.
New York did not abolish slavery until 1827.
CONFUSING STATUS
According to a study on slavery in the area done several years ago by Robert Tegart, administrator of the Regional History Room at the Bennington Museum, the 1790 federal Census found 13 people of color in Bennington, and their status was far from clear.
“They are counted as Free Colored; however most likely they were slaves,” Tegart wrote. “By 1800 the number of slaves had grown to 24.”
The Vermont constitution of 1777 had a confusingly worded anti-slavery provision, and the constitution of the then-independent country also allowed slavery for males under the age 21 and females age 18, Tegart wrote, adding, “The constitution was written in haste, vague and rarely enforced and many chose to disregard it.”
Blacks were sometimes listed a Free Colored Persons but were in fact enslaved, he wrote, in most cases by the more well-to-do area residents.
But Pompey, arriving after 1816, apparently remained free throughout his years in Bennington.
FAVORITE AT WILLIAMS
His obituary in the March 29, 1883, edition of the Banner says that Pompey – whose nickname apparently referred to the Roman general Pompey the Great – became a familiar figure here and also on the campus of Williams College, where he cooked during school commencements for many years.
At the time of his death, of what Powers determined was likely pneumonia, the cause was listed as “lung fever.”
Although Powers found differing references to Vanderburg’s birth year, which was not unusual for those enslaved, he believes Pompey died at 93, after being born in 1790 in Kinderhook.
Pompey was said to have lived in Bennington for about 67 years, and he and his wife, Lorinda, raised nine sons. She was black and had been born in Vermont. They were married in 1826.
His face “was quite as familiar as any in town and, moreover, ‘Pomp’ was considerable of a favorite with many of the older families for whom he had always done whitewashing and pig-killings in early times,” the newspaper wrote.
The Banner writer goes on to say, “For a period of twenty or more years, ‘Pomp’ was the cook at all of the Williams College commencements,” where during the June events “it was not thought possible to surpass ‘Pomp’ in producing things culinary.”
The second article on Pompey Vanderburg will focus on his long life in Bennington and his large family and their impacts on local history and the history of the nation.