Note: This is the second of two articles about former slave Charles “Pompey” Vanderburg, who settled in Vermont after his 1816 escape. This focuses on his nearly seven decades in Bennington, beginning well before slavery was outlawed nationally, and on his children’s contributions to the history of the area and the nation.
BENNINGTON — The remarkable story of an escaped slave who went on to live a long life in Bennington was reintroduced this spring to the local newspaper that had carried his March 1883 obituary notice.
“Pompey” Vanderburg’s name was mentioned to a reporter during the formal announcement in March of a proposal to redevelop the former Southern Vermont College campus into a high-end resort.
Michael Cohen, head of acquisitions with the development firm announcing the project, referred as an aside to the 1883 Banner article on an ancestor of his good friend, Bill Vanderburg, of Los Angeles.
Cohen said Vanderburg had recently called him after reading about the luxury resort planned in Bennington, intrigued because he had visited here while trying to learn more about his great-great-great grandfather, Charles “Pompey” Vanderburg.
“I moved to Los Angeles after college in 1977,” Vanderburg said later in a phone interview. “I met Michael Cohen in 2010 when he produced a movie shot on location at Crenshaw High School [in Los Angeles] where I was an administrator.”
Vanderburg said his paternal family was for years after Pompey’s death connected to the New Rochelle, N.Y., area — his grandfather having been born there in 1902.
“Over the years, other family (some from Vermont) also relocated there, but none survive now,” he said.
Meanwhile, Vanderburg moved to California and now works as an interpretive park ranger with the U.S. Forest Service.
TRIP TO BENNINGTON
Vanderburg said he traveled to Bennington in 2011, and met with an historian and genealogist from Vermont, Bill Powers, with whom he had connected online and who had helped trace his ancestry.
Powers was able to find the gravesite where Pompey is presumed buried, and the two visited a plot adjacent to Morgan Street in the Bennington Village Cemetery.
Powers had learned that one of Pompey’s nine sons, named Willard, purchased a 10-foot square family plot in 1879. Although there is no grave marker today for Pompey on the burial plot, it is believed the former slave is buried there, Powers said.
LARGE FAMILY
Through his many children with his wife, the former Lorinda Case, Pompey Vanderburg left behind threads from multiple life stories, some also remarkable, which unfolded over the years as his descendants raised families in the Bennington area or spread out to other states.
A 32-page genealogy report prepared by Powers on the family, is full of details and highlights that add depth to the history of Bennington – and in some cases to the history of the United States as well, during the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Pompey’s son Lewis Vanderburgh [the name was sometimes spelled with an h], who is Bill Vanderburg’s direct ancestor, served with the famed Massachusetts 54th and 55th regiments during the Civil War.
The regiments were established for Black volunteers during the Civil War, and Lewis is listed on the African American Civil War Memorial in Washington.
SAN JUAN HILL
Two of Pompey’s grandsons later served as “Buffalo Soldiers,” the name given by Western Plains Indians to Black U.S. Army cavalry troopers in the late 19th century. And they both likely fought in a famous 1898 battle.
The Vanderburgh grandsons in the cavalry served during the Spanish-American War, and they were in Cuba at the time of the battle on San Juan Hill, which most know had Teddy Roosevelt’s “Rough Riders” charging up the hill at the climax of the struggle.
Powers wrote in his genealogy report, “Two of Pomp’s grandsons, Private Dewey Vanderburgh, born 1875, son of John Ira, and Private Burt Vanderburgh, born 1872 (1874) , son of George, were Buffalo Soldiers, serving in the 10th Cavalry, and as the 10th fought there, were virtually certain to have participated at the Battle of San Juan Hill, 1 July 1898, outside of Santiago, Cuba.”
Powers added, “I know that in 1899, Dewey joined the 9th Cavalry (also an outfit of the Buffalo Soldiers).”
Dewey served as well at Fort Apache in the Arizona territory and elsewhere in the West.
According to a PBS documentary recently showing on Vermont public television, “Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts,” Black soldiers with the 10th Cavalry were in the heaviest fighting at San Juan Hill, and they likely prevented Roosevelt’s Rough Riders unit from being defeated by enemy troops.
However, newspaper reports focused almost exclusively on the popular future president and the Rough Riders in their war dispatches and photographs.
One famous photo taken atop the hill after the battle shows Roosevelt and his men in the center near a flag, while Black soldiers stood at the far end of a line of soldiers from different units and apparently were cropped out in most newspaper photos of the day.
LOCAL TIES
The genealogy report also contains many Vanderburg family or place connections to the Bennington area:
A grandson of Pompey’s, Harry William Vanderburg, was born in 1882 in Bennington, Powers wrote. In 1900, Harry was living in Bennington, where he worked as a bootblack who seems to have led an adventurous life – while apparently sometimes enduring and overcoming racist attitudes.
An acquaintance recalled incidents from his youth: As a teenager, Harry Vanderburg “ran a bootblack stand near the Putnam House. He was often the victim of pranks and incidents. One November morning he opened the drawer of his stand, and chicken feathers flew out and blew all over the neighborhood. The startled Harry was ‘arrested’ by the sheriff and hauled before a judge, until it was revealed to be all a ‘practical joke.’”
TRIP TO MASS.
Harry also was known as “Governor Black” and was said to be a popular figure in the Bennington area.
In December 1907, the Bennington Banner related a story about “the Black Governor” and his trip to North Adams, Mass.
“Harry Vanderburg is shy of $12 for which he received no equivalent, which is not at all like ‘Governor Black’s’ usual method of doing business. The circumstances of the case have leaked out but Harry is very anxious that no newspaper gets hold of the story.
“The colored people of North Adams gave a swell Christmas ball and Harry was one of the guests. Along late in the evening the soft dreamy music or some other soothing influence put Harry to sleep. When he awoke his money had vanished. He succeeded in borrowing enough from a friend to pay his fare home, but is convinced that North Adams is a bad, bad place, especially if one is a bit sleepy.”
MARRIAGE REPORTED
Harry was also listed as employed in Bennington’s Lyons Brothers’ barber shop in the early 1900s. He worked as a bootblack and a janitor.
By April 1908, he had left Bennington and gone to Burlington, where he had “taken a position as a messenger in the government building in that city.”
However, Harry was back in Bennington by that July for his Sunday afternoon wedding.
On July 6, 1908, he married Hattie Ross in Bennington. At that time, Harry’s occupation was still that of a messenger. The marriage was reported in the Banner:
“The marriage of Miss Hattie Ross of Richmond, Va., and Harry Vanderburg of Burlington took place at the groom’s home on Branch Street on Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock. The ceremony was performed by Justice of the Peace William P. Hogan. The witnesses were John Vanderburg and the groom’s mother.”
By 1910, Harry and Hattie were back living in Bennington on Parker Street, where Harry was a general laborer. He worked cleaning offices and washing windows. In 1920, they were living on Putnam Street.
Harry reportedly died of leukemia at 126 Putnam Street on Nov. 26, 1925, at the age of 42. Hattie ran the North Street Coffee Shop in Bennington after Harry died.
In another family reference, which didn’t specify the business person, an ad in 1906 in the Banner for Burke’s Cash Market, located at 110 South St., included “Vanderburg’s Horse Radish” among the store specials.
MILESTONES
In his 32-page genealogy report, Powers determined through census and other records a number of milestones in Pompey’s own long life in Bennington.
He escaped slavery from a farm in Hoosick, N.Y., in 1816, with the help of a stagecoach driver who helped him hide for a time at an inn near the Vermont border. According to his 1883 obituary, he had learned he was about to be traded for a horse and would be taken to Troy, where he had once been enslaved and dreaded returning.
He had been born about 1790 in Kinderhook, N.Y., and in 1803 was sold and separated from his parents and taken to Troy. He also lived in Berlin and Albany before being sold to a farm owner in Hoosick, a David Wilcox.
In 1826, Pompey married his wife, Lorinda, a Vermont native.
In 1850, Pompey was listed as a 52-year-old laborer who could neither read nor write, with a family composed of his wife and nine sons.
In 1860 he was listed as having an estate worth $200 and personal assets of $30.
An 1869 map of Bennington included in Powers’ report on the family lists a “P. Vanderburg” residence, apparently in the area of Beech Street and Gore Road [see map image]. Arrows on the map point to the family residence that year and to where Pompey is believed to be buried in Bennington Village Cemetery near Morgan Street.
In 1870, Pompey, then 76, was still employed as a laborer. His real estate was valued at $150 and personal assets worth $100. His wife, Lorinda, 64, was keeping house.
In September 1879, the couple quit-claimed a one-acre lot they owned in Bennington to Ransom O. Gore, an abutting neighbor.
In 1880, Pompey and Lorinda lived alone in Bennington, where Pompey still worked as a laborer. He died three years later at 93.
In addition, Pompey’s story of escaping from slavery was included in an article, “Yours, in the cause of the slave,” about the Underground Railroad in Vermont, which was published in 1997 by the Vermont Historical Society.
The work was included in a packet of materials produced for Vermont teachers and students.