ARLINGTON — Second Chance Animal Center will receive donated royalties from the sale of a new children’s book by author Dianne Sunda called “Puppy Quincy Loves Hats.”
The award was announced recently by Sunda, who said Second Chance was selected for the award “because of its strong leadership; youth education program and reputation in the community.”
The book, which was designed by Debbi Wraga, may be purchased at the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, at the Second Chance center in Arlington and elsewhere.
It was published by Shires Press.
“Puppy Quincy,” a Belgian Shepherd, is a character Sunda plans to feature in future children’s books as well.
Also the founder of The International Children’s Museum Foundation, based in England, she has written, designed and/or collaborated on other popular children’s books and series, including those involving Snowy Owl and his friends.
In a recent letter of thanks to Sunda, Cathi Comar, the executive director of Second Chance, wrote that, in addition to helping with fund-raising for the animal shelter, the Puppy Quincy book “will be a wonderful tool for youth education at Second Chance.”
During April, Second Chance also worked with Shires Press on a pet-hat campaign, in which the center posted photos of shelter animals with hats and encouraged Second Chance Facebook followers to do the same.
In a phone interview, Sunda, who lives near London, said Puppy Quincy was published before Christmas in England and soon after in the U.S., and the first book print run sold very well.
“Everybody loves puppies,” she said.
VERMONT CONNECTIONS
She added that she’s looking forward to working with Second Chance in part because her first Belgian Shepherd (she has had four generations of the breed) “was a brilliant dog rescued by the Mount Anthony Animal Hospital years ago in Bennington.”
Her latest Belgian Shepherd “gives me many adventures,” Sunda said in an email. “And he loves hats! The first hat he admired was my special Orvis gardening hat. Vermont was in his stars.”
Sunda said her foundation’s selection of Second Chance in Arlington for donations, helps “keep me in touch with Vermont,” where she lived and worked for many years.
Now living in England, the author grew up in Nyack, N.Y, Royalston, Mass., and Old Bennington. She studied art and world literature at the University of Louvain in Belgium and at Williams College, and taught for many years at the former Southern Vermont College, where she was one of the school’s founding faculty members and helped develop the liberal arts program as dean and provost.
Her professional experiences have included working in the design department at Schumacher (in New York and Paris) and in Educational Television. In addition, she has served colleges and universities as a liberal arts faculty member and as provost in America and in England.
Along with writing children’s books and series, Sunda collaborated as designer with former SVC President Karen Gross on a children’s book in Gross’ “Lady Lucy” series, ”Lady Lucy’s Ghost Quest,” which is set in the 27-room Everett Mansion on the campus of the former college.
Wraga runs the independent publishing program in Vermont and New York. She said she is thrilled by the books and covers she has been able to design for authors. Collaborating with Sunda, she said, has allowed her to touch the hearts of children all over the world.
Wraga said she enjoys the fusion of an author’s vision with the creative process and continues to freelance graphic design work.
She lives with her husband in Vermont and has two grown children and grandchildren.
The International Children’s Museum Foundation serves as an in-kind foundation, supporting art education, teacher training, publications for families and special events in both the U.K. and the U.S.