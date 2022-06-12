BONDVILLE — Andy Gluss' surviving family members agreed: He would have loved the parade in his honor that kicked off the Bondville Concert Series' 2022 season on Friday.
"It's just incredible," his son, Shaun Gluss, said. "I know what the community meant to him. Knowing what he meant to the community has been touching."
The tribute included New Orleans-style jazz funeral music performed by Bayou X, and Gluss' grandchildren, Gemma, 4, and Benny, 1, leading the procession. His wife, Mary, and their dog Jack were also part of the procession.
"It's an incredible tribute to everything he had done and wanted to do and lived for," his brother, Mark Gluss, said.
Gluss, who first came to Winhall as a skier, made Winhall his home and came up with the concert series as a way to strengthen community ties and raise money for area charitable organizations benefitting the town. He obtained sponsorships for the shows from area businesses to assure that admission to the events would be free.
The Winhall Industrial Society, which owns the fairgrounds, agreed immediately after Gluss' passing on Jan. 10 that they'd continue the series in his honor.
The opening show featured Bayou X, playing New Orleans-style jazz numbers, and Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, a blues band from Boston.
The concert series also features farm and craft vendors, as well as food. Admission is free. The next concert is Kristian Montgomery and the Winterkill Band on Friday, June 24.