BENNINGTON — A bond issue for $3.5 million in improvements at the Spinelli Field athletic complex at Mount Anthony Union High School was defeated by high school district voters on Tuesday night, with 59 percent of voters casting ballots turning the project down.
With the MAU district’s towns reporting, the vote was 841 in favor and 1,217 opposed, Bennington Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau reported.
Spinelli committee chair Mike Molloy said Tuesday night, after learning of the results, that “the board and superintendent (will) choose the direction to go” on whether a reimagined or downscaled plan might be presented to voters.
“I think everybody worked on the project is probably disappointed. I would say I feel bad for the students and the families that probably needed a little uplift,” Molloy said. “It’s not about the people working on the project; it’s about the kids and people in the community who would be able to use it.”
Among those opposed, the expense of the project was a major factor in their no vote.
“Everything I’m buying is going up in price outrageously at this point,” Lee Corso said. “We’re retired people on a fixed income. We can’t afford any more. [It’s] pricing us out of town, basically.”
Another man, who did not give his name, walked past a reporter with his thumb down and said “I just think it’s too much.”
Others said the town needs to invest in infrastructure.
“I’ve got kids here in the district. They really enjoy the athletic activities,” said Bill Camarda, who voted yes. “It is a big budget item but sometimes you’ve got to make big investments like this in order to have the facilities to keep people and draw people and keep those kids active.”
“I think that town infrastructure like that is important and investing back in the community is important,” Shane Burnham added. “I was a firm yes all the way. I don’t have kids in the system but I know people who do.”
Two Mount Anthony Union High School senior football players, Andrew Gilbert and Caleb Carpenter, registered to vote and voted for the first time on Tuesday. They both voted yes.
It felt great to be voting for the first time, Gilbert said.
“For me, my big thing, because it’s not just for football use, it’s for the town’s use. The whole project is for the town use,” Gilbert said. “(Former MAU standout) Chris Redding hosts his 7 on 7 tournament at BBA or his Rutland camp at Rutland. And you know why? It’s because they have that nice turf field and the school doesn’t have to worry about grass being ruined before the season.”
“I don’t get to use it but I’d like to come back next year and see my teammates play on a nicer field,” fellow senior Caleb Carpenter said. “[The school] definitely needs a touchup real quick … we’ve been to some other schools and they make us look brutal.”
The plan called for converting the playing surface to synthetic turf, resurfacing the running track and fixing drainage problems. A multipurpose ticket and storage building with heating and bathrooms, and a crow’s nest for the filming and broadcasting of games, were also included in the plan.
Proponents said the synthetic surface would provide equity to sports and student organizations that cannot use the facility in the spring due to poor drainage. They said the multi-purpose surface would cost less to maintain than natural grass, and that the facility — including the track — could be used by the whole community.
Opponents cited the $3.5 million cost, which would be raised by bonds issued by the district, as money that would be better spent elsewhere in the MAUSD, or not spent at all.
Environmental advocates voiced concerns about the potential presence of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) or other harmful chemicals in the artificial turf, while supporters of the project expressed confidence that an artificial turf made of more organic components could be guaranteed for the upgrade.
The PFAS chemical PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) was discovered in 2016 to have contaminated groundwater and hundreds of private drinking water wells in Bennington. The chemical was determined by the state to have spread through the air from two former ChemFab Corp. factories in Bennington, and worked into the soil and wells.
While some experts warned that tests exist for only a small percentage of the estimated 9,000 PFAS chemicals, others said the synthetic playing surfaces have been used for decades without leaching into groundwater.
A formal memo prepared for MAU officials by MSK Engineers and Goldstone Architecture concluded that based on information from suppliers, “the products listed in the report are free of PFCs [perfluorinated chemicals, which include PFAS].” Officials said they would require “adequate documentation that the system is free of PFCs.”