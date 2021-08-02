SOMERSET — The body of a missing Bennington man was found at the Somerset Reservoir on Saturday, a death that police said did not immediately appear to be suspicious.
The man, Joseph Schoenig, was found dead by members of the U.S. Forest Service after a reservoir visitor reported seeing Schoenig's truck. The truck had earlier been described in a missing person advisory, said Lt. Camillo Grande of the Bennington Police Department.
Schoenig, 73, had been reported missing since July 19.
Vermont State Police are investigating Schoenig’s death, because his body was found in their area of jurisdiction. When asked Monday whether investigators suspect foul play, state police spokesman Adam Silverman said the death “does not appear suspicious at this time.”
Silverman said the body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, in Burlington, for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
It wasn’t immediately clear how long Schoenig had been dead when his body was found.
“There is no reason for the public to be alarmed,” Grande said of the incident.
Bennington police are working with state police on Schoenig’s case, Grande said, specifically how he went missing from town and ended up near the reservoir.
Somerset Reservoir, located about 25 miles northeast of downtown Bennington, is in a nature area overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.
Bennington police, in a missing person advisory posted on social media, said Schoenig was last seen on July 19, driving a red pickup truck with a Vermont license plate. His partner told police that he’d left home before she woke up at 8:30 a.m. that day, leaving behind his cellphone, house key and debit card.
The reservoir visitor who recognized Schoenig’s truck from the police description called the Bennington Police Department, which in turn called the U.S. Forest Service, Grande said.