EAGLE BRIDGE, N.Y. — The body of Morgan Bates, last seen in Rensselaer County on Feb. 22, was found Sunday near Cherry Plain State Park. The case is now considered a suspicious death.
The investigation started as a missing person complaint. Late on Wednesday night, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office announced that an autopsy identified the body as the 20-year-old Bates.
When reached by the Banner on Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Patrick Russo said he had no additional information to report on the investigation.
Prior to Bates’ death, William Bates, Morgan’s father, made a Facebook post Feb. 26, pleading for her safety and also addressing an unidentified person he believed was preventing his daughter from returning home.
“My wife passed away now your trying to take my daughter. WELL IM READY TO SWITCH SPOTS WITH MY DAUGHTER SHE HAS A FULL LIFE HEAD OF HER,” William Bates said in the post, which the Banner has left largely intact. “YOU ARE HURTING MY FAMILY STOP HURTING THEM LET MY DAUGHTER MORGAN BATES RETURN AND TAKE ME. IM BEGGING YOU.”
On her Facebook page, pictures of Morgan Bates show an equestrian and rodeo horseback rider who loved animals. Her page is being flooded with condolences and final messages to her.
If you have any information regarding this case, contact the GIVE tip line at 800-448-3847 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.