BENNINGTON — A middle-aged man whose body was found outside his home last month died from the freezing temperatures, the state medical examiner has found.
Rodney Fisher, 55, was found dead outside 915 County St. on the morning of Jan. 20, Bennington police earlier said.
Fisher died from hypothermia after he “collapsed outside in freezing weather” on Jan. 19, according to a copy of his death certificate from the state health department. His death, which the medical examiner said occurred at an unknown time, was ruled an accident.
The temperature on Jan. 19 ranged between 12 and 33 degrees, according to archival data from the National Weather Service. That day’s average temperature was 23 degrees.
The medical examiner also found several contributing factors to the military veteran’s death. They were listed as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, heart conditions, as well as alcohol and tobacco use.
Fisher, who had been a member of the Marines, served in Desert Storm, according to his obituary.