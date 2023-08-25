WARNING: This video contains violence and graphic language.
This 72-second segment of video, extracted from 44 minutes of footage shot from the body cam of Vermont State Trooper David Pfindel on Feb. 23, 2021 in the driveway of Christopher Campbell's Shaftsbury home, was obtained by the Bennington Banner.
The clip shows Trooper Robert Zink striking a handcuffed Campbell in the back of head several times.
Charges of simple assault against Zink were dismissed by Bennington Superior Court Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady on May 23 after issues arose with timely disclosure of evidence from the state.
Zink turned in his Level-3 law enforcement certification on June 30 and resigned from VSP the same day.
Campbell filed a $25 million lawsuit in U.S. District Court in January of 2022 The suit named all three troopers – none of whom are troopers any longer – and was on hold until Zink’s case was resolved. The Vermont State Police were dismissed as a defendant. The lawsuit instead names the State of Vermont as a defendant.
