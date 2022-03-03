In my two decades as a journalist, I have written about my fair share of tragedies, most of them for this newspaper.
From drownings to murders to car crashes to the deaths of children, the stories run the gamut of human suffering.
And though I am removed from the direct impact of those tragedies, I still experience them when I listen to those affected and attempt to write their stories in a respectful and heartfelt way.
In my quiet, warm and safe office, I talked with two people in Ukraine about how their lives have been loosened from their moorings by the barbaric Russian invasion.
Iana Klymenok, a flight attendant based in the United Arab Emirates, was visiting her parents in Nikopol when Russian forces invaded the country of her birth.
Nikopol is less than 6 miles from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was recently seized by the occupiers.
“We decided to run away from the city,” said Klymenok. “It was too dangerous to stay.”
This is not the first time her parents had to flee from the vicinity of a nuclear power plant.
In 1986, they were living in Chernobyl when the power plant there melted down.
“This is like a horror movie that has happened a second time,” said Klymenok.
As with Chernobyl, her parents left Nikopol with only their passports and a couple of bags.
“It was very hard for my mom to leave her home,” said Klymenok. “We hope to see it again, but we just don’t know.
Despite being stranded, Klymenok said she is lucky to be in Ukraine now that her parents need her the most.
“We want to leave the country, but it’s very hard for my parents. They don’t want to relocate. They want their lives in their own home.”
Andrew, who asked the Reformer not to use his last name to protect his family, had planned to tackle the world’s tallest mountain in May.
“Unless this is finished this week, I will not be climbing Everest,” he said.
Instead, Andrew, a successful ad executive with a business degree from Columbia Business School, is busy shuttling supplies from his base of operations to Horodok, which is about 360 miles east of Kyiv.
“There are about 1.5 million people there and some of them are starving,” said Andrew.
Supply chains have been disrupted, and delivery drivers, when they can get supplies, are hesitant to get behind the wheel due to the invasion.
On this day, Andrew was calling from Poltava with three young children in tow. Their parents remain in Horodok, but had asked Andrew to get them to some sort of semblance of safety.
He said the children are doing OK, even though they spent five days in a cold basement enduring bombings before he could get them out of the city.
“We are trying to tell them the truth, but to make it simple. These are bad people. They are doing wrong, but everything will be OK. We are going to a safer place.”
Andrew, whose grandparents came from Russia, said it’s surreal thinking he and others are being attacked by people who share his ancestry.
“Nearly half my friends live in Russia,” he said. “Most of my relatives live in Russia. In a way, it’s a war against ourselves.”
He said Russia’s attack on Ukraine has sparked a spirit of resistance he didn’t know existed in the heart of his fellow citizens.
“Even if they win, we will continue to fight,” he said.
Klymenok, like Andrew, has been impressed by the reaction of her fellow citizens, whether they are Ukrainian or of Belarusian or Russian descent.
“I appreciate the soldiers, how they have sacrificed and fight for our country, how they are protecting us and their kids and our future. If not for them, Ukraine would not exist.”
Klymenok said it’s hard to get accurate information about Russia’s invasion. The disinformation and confusion is similar to what her parents experienced in Chernobyl 36 years ago.
“There was no truth with the Soviet Union,” she said. “That’s basically what is happening now with Russia. It’s the same old lies.”
She is also grateful for the world’s reaction.
“We really feel the support,” she said. “People see us and understand what we are going through.”
I consider it an honor to tell these stories, though I know there are thousands more to be told. To be able to talk with someone over the phone or via email while their country is being attacked is nothing short of amazing.
It’s heartbreaking to hear about Klymenok’s parents and about parents who have to send their children away to safety.
I’d like to think I would show such courage and resilience in the face of such adversity. I guess you have to find yourself in that kind of situation to really know how you would react.
So I get to tell some of these stories, at least. And hope that the invasion collapses under the weight of resistance and world condemnation.
Meanwhile, rockets fly and bombs fall. Innocent people die and Russian soldiers, most of them nothing more than cannon fodder to the despot and his enablers and the opportunists who have plundered their country, die by the dozens.
It’s all so unnecessary.
I would like to visit Ukraine some day and meet some of these brave people. I hope it’s soon.