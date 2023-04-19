BENNINGTON — The Select Board will consider revising the town’s small business revolving loan approval process after receiving a complaint asserting an Open Meeting Law violation.
Resident Ned Perkins, who had raised the issue during board meetings, sent a written notification of an alleged violation to town officials on April 10.
He said in part that the board violated the state meeting law “by failing to give proper notice of the true nature of deliberations to be held in executive session, by taking actions in executive session putting over $330,000 of the public’s funds at risk, and then failing to hold a vote in open meeting and failing to record said vote in its minutes, in granting loans offered through the Bennington Revolving Loan Program.”
TOWN RESPONDS
Asked Tuesday whether the town had responded to the complaint, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said in an email, “We have responded. We are proposing a clarification and updating our process so that the board will now vote in open session on commercial loans. The policy will be presented to the board on May 8th.”
Perkins had questioned the current policy of discussing proposed business loans in executive session and not placing the decisions on meeting agendas or including them afterward in meeting minutes.
Officials have said the loans are approved by staff and the Community Development director — currently Shannon Barsotti — and the board does not take a vote in executive session or afterward in open session.
However, Hurd has said the board holds authority to veto a proposed loan.
The reason the loans are taken up in executive session is because financial details of a private business or nonprofit might be discussed, town officials have said.
Reached Wednesday, Perkins said, "I hope that the Select Board does vote to change its policy. It would be the right thing to do. I know that everyone on the board is working hard to make Bennington a better place to live, and bringing more openness into our governance would certainly be a positive action. ... Our town leaders should feel confident that the town will stand behind them when they make difficult decisions, because that is what democracy is all about."
RECENT LOANS
Perkins raised the issue relative to some recent loans, including a $200,000 loan to the nonprofit Bennington Community Market and a $35,000 loan to Juniper Lane cannabis dispensary, although he opposed the approval process rather than the loans themselves.
He stressed during a board meeting that he approves of providing loans to help spur economic development in Bennington.
In his letter to the town, Perkins referred to multiple loans for business start-ups and expansions approved since at least 2005. The town’s revolving loan program was created during the 1990s.
Loan program capital comes from federal Community Development Block Grant funds the town receives. As the debts are repaid, the money goes back into the revolving program for future small business loans.
QUESTION RAISED
The current approval process was questioned by Perkins and resident Nancy White after a Bennington Banner article in December 2021 reported that the nonprofit group forming the downtown market had been approved for a $200,000 loan from the town fund.
White asked during a subsequent board meeting whether there was any public discussion before the loan was approved, and board members said they took no votes and do not have authority over the loan process, so that no votes in open session or record in the meeting minutes was required.
Hurd said at that time that the board does not vote to accept or deny a recommended loan, that they are recommended by town staff. However, he said a loan would not be authorized if the board objected.
“The program was set up more then 45 years ago,” Hurd said. “The board always reviewed the commercial loans but deferred approval to town staff.”
In his letter, Perkins challenged that process, saying, “It is alleged that the Bennington Select Board acted as the de-facto deliberative body that approved these loans in executive session, but failed to give proper notice of the deliberations or to hold a vote in open session.”
Concerning the lack of public notice during board meetings, Hurd said, “Loans approved are reported in the monthly community development director’s report; highlighted during the annual [town] meeting if truly significant; and available to the public once the loan is closed.”
He added, “We do announce them, especially those that are truly impactful. That’s what the program is for.”
TRAINING SUGGESTED
In his complaint letter, Perkins also asked that the board acknowledge that town officials “failed to meet the standards set by Vermont’s Open Meeting Law,” commit to provide training within three months for officials and staff involved in the requirements of the meeting law, and adopt measures to “prevent future violations.”