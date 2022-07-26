BENNINGTON — The Select Board appointed a subcommittee Monday to recommend whether Morgan Spring water should be made publicly available directly through a new spigot near the Recreation Center.
But board members also heard the equivalent of cold water poured over the idea by Town Manager Stuart Hurd, who cited technical, liability and cost issues with allowing individual access to a town water source.
Jim Carroll, Bruce Lee-Clark and Tom Haley were chosen to research the idea of a public access tap, which has been put forth by a number of residents and some town officials as a way to give something back to the community.
‘OWNED BY RESIDENTS’
A key factor, Carroll said Monday, is that “the people of Bennington own this water,” and allowing access to fill up containers “could save people a lot on [bottled] water per year.”
The three subcommittee members all had said last week that they favor looking at the proposal and believe any technical problems can be overcome.
The officials and others said they favor a nominal annual fee for a permit to draw water from the spigot.
However, Lee-Clark said the subcommittee will consider several potential problems, including liability concerns for the town; the costs involved in creating a public access spigot; whether an automatic shut-off and/or a meter could be installed at the site; whether the spigot can be winterized; and whether the access spigot would be somehow unfair to ratepayers who fund the town water system.
“This has been a long-standing discussion,” board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said in announcing the subcommittee study with the goal of presenting a recommendation to the full board.
TOWN WATER SOURCE
Morgan Spring, which has an access point in a small building near the tennis courts on the Recreation Center grounds off Gage Street, is the town’s backup water source, after the prime source, Bolles Brook in Woodford.
The existing access near the Rec Center was used as a fill-up location by water tankers from a bottling company that has a long-term contract to purchase water from the constantly flowing and abundant Morgan Spring. The spring’s estimated flow is approximately 1,500 gallons per minute.
The Rec Center fill-up site was shut down after the town extended a new water line to a Main Street site with easier access for large trucks. Tankers have been filling up there since the facility was brought online in June.
MANAGER’S CONCERNS
“The board knows I am opposed to giving it away,” Hurd said, referring to possible unfairness to water system ratepayers who fund the system.
For instance, he said, water in the town system must be pumped, filtered and disinfected. He added that maintaining the required level of disinfection in a public spigot, and in a new pipe extending it to an accessible area of the property, could require daily testing to verify purity.
In addition, if chlorine is subsequently required to maintain disinfection, he said, that would defeat the goal of having access to pure spring water. Hurd added that placing a faucet filtering system in the home would be a much simpler method of improving the taste of treated town water, and cheaper than buying bottled spring water.
“It is a technically difficult idea,” Hurd said, and if the spigot water has to be chlorinated “it won’t be pure spring water.”
He also said preliminary estimates are that adding and maintaining a public access spigot range from $50,000 to $150,000 in total costs.
Bill Stewart, of nearby Bradford Street, who for years argued for removal of the tanker truck access from the Rec Center site, said, “I agree with Stu Hurd.”
Having “crowds” parking in the Rec Center lot and filling up containers at a nearby public spigot would create “a huge problem,” Stewart said, which he said would bring back the congestion his neighborhood dealt with for years when water tankers filled up at the former access.