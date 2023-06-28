BENNINGTON – The Select Board has set water and sewer fund tax rates for the coming fiscal year and approved street parking changes near the Bennington Fire Facility and the town Recreation Center.
The new water/sewer rates were unanimously approved Monday, based on a prior recommendation from Town Manager Stuart Hurd and town staff.
The rates begin July 1, the start of the next fiscal year.
4.4% AND 3.4%
The sewer system user bills per quarter for flat-rate payers are now at $144.63 per quarter, while the meter surcharge is $89.88.
Those rates will rise to $151.86 for those at the flat rate and to $94.37 with the metered rate.
The water customer rates for flat-rate payers on their quarterly bills is $153.25, while the meter surcharge rate is $92.12 per quarter.
Those would rise to $154.78 at the flat rate and to $93.04 at the metered rate as of July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
The surcharge amount on metered-property bills goes to the cost to provide the system, including fire protection.
Metered rates are the cost of water/sewer used by the customer, based on the number of gallons involved.
Hurd said the increases for the 2024 fiscal year total 4.4 percent in the water fund and 3.4 percent in the sewer fund.
PARKING RESTRICTED
The Select Board also approved amendments to the town traffic ordinance proposed by Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Dan Monks.
One change will be to restrict parking along Lincoln Street, on the west side of the firehouse facility, to volunteer firefighters and public safety department personnel only, to ensure spaces remain open during an emergency response situation.
The spaces in the town lot behind the firehouse will remain open for public use.
The board also approved a change to limit parking on Coolidge Avenue where it abuts the town Recreation Center property to two hours and to further restrict parking there to persons gardening in the Community Garden space off Bradford Street.
A third change restricts parking on the west side of Bradford Street between Gage Street and Coolidge Avenue, except for parking for up to 15 minutes to pick up or drop off produce from the produce stand on the adjacent Recreation Center property.
The town will install signs marking the revised parking locations.