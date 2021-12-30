BENNINGTON — Signs, signs, everywhere a sign — well, not everywhere, according to the Bennington Select Board.
Board members this week made a point of reminding business owners of a requirement in the town’s recently adopted COVID-19 masking resolution that calls for posting signs provided by the town.
Bruce Lee-Clark said during a Dec. 27 meeting that he thought part of the board’s decision to “strongly recommend” masking in all public indoor spaces had been overlooked by some, since the board did not require a mask mandate.
“I think in the excitement of the Select Board not passing a mandate two weeks ago, part of the resolution was neglected, or people didn’t read the article in the Banner regarding the posting requirements,” he said.
MANY HAVEN’T POSTED
Lee-Clark said that “after several probably unscientific tours around town, it was clear to me that most businesses that are named in the resolution — that is, if you are open to the public and providing goods and services — have not complied with this portion of the resolution.”
Reading from the resolution requirements, Lee-Clark said, “Each establishment is individually responsible to post signage at the entrance and other appropriate locations, stating that customers (or visitors) are strongly encouraged to wear face masks by order of the Bennington Select Board.”
Businesses also have the option of requiring a face mask for those who enter, he said.
Lee-Clark said a standard sign is provided by the town through the website or from the town offices.
The resolution was adopted Dec. 13 amid rising rates of COVID-19 infection in the county and statewide, which are continuing to rise. The complete rules can be found on the town website.
A copy of the sign can be downloaded from the town website.