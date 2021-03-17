BENNINGTON — For the first time, the Select Board has released a statement about its annual review of Town Manager Stuart Hurd, generally determining that the longtime manager is widely liked and respected among staff and the town’s community partners.
The release was prepared by board Chairman Donald Campbell and Vice Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins, and is a summary based on board deliberations and confidential assessments from a range of town employees and businesses, nonprofit groups and others.
“Our review found strong support for Mr. Hurd in our representative sample of staff and community members,” the release stated, adding, “Based on his 2020 review, the board has full confidence in our current town manager‘s ability to lead us through 2021.”
Campbell and Jenkins said formal annual reviews for the manager were initiated in 2015, although previous boards provided ongoing informal assessment.
FORMAL REVIEWS
“The first few reviews were done entirely within the board, but in 2019 and 2020 confidential staff and community interviews were added to the process,” the release stated.
Hurd’s review began in the fall with the manager presenting draft annual goals, they said.
“Next the board individually interviewed a broad range of staff and community members; internal and external feedback was summarized, supplemented by board input, and distilled into actionable direction; and lastly, the manager was presented with the review and asked to adapt his annual goals accordingly,” according to the release.
Over several months, select board members “learned a tremendous amount from the interviews and would like to express deep gratitude to those who shared their perspectives so candidly,” they said.
Campbell said Wednesday that each of the seven board members met with different town staff members, and community group or business representatives, with the respondents were offered anonymity to allow them to speak freely.
A structured list of questions each board members asked also was prepared, he said.
Board members found “it really valuable to have direct contact with staff members from all levels,” Campbell said, adding that the inclusion of comments from community partners this year about town government was also enlightening.
“I am really pleased with the process we followed for the review of the town manager,” Jenkins said Wednesday. “It allowed us to have both a view of everyday work interactions of town staff with Stuart, and also provided fresh perspectives on how organizations in Bennington understand the manager’s role and impact.”
Town employees also were well-regarded, according to the media release, which stated, “A number of interviewees commented on the manager’s personnel management skill, and used terms including ‘excellent,’ ‘professional,’ and ‘fabulous’ to describe town staff.”
While Select Board members “bring individual perspectives that will change as that elected body changes, these areas of improvement reflect the collective goals for the town manager for the coming year,” the release stated. “Through this process, the board emphasized our continuing expectation that the town manager bring consistency, fairness, and steady progress to Bennington’s town government.”
AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT
According to the release, areas for improvement suggested by the review include “a desire for more robust communication both internally and externally; the need to increase the town’s collaboration with local social service agencies; a desire to see the manager take a lead role in [Bennington Police Department’s] shift toward community policing; a hope that the manager will develop a plan for his and other senior staff ’s eventual departure; the need to maintain and enhance town recreation assets, to expand town marketing, and yet simultaneously to diversify sources of revenue to rely less heavily on property taxes.”
Hurd “has reviewed and accepted the results of this evaluation,” according to the statement, “and agreed to lead our very competent town staff in implementing the board’s recommendations.”
Reached via email Wednesday, Hurd said, “I appreciate the board’s efforts and its support. It was a thorough review.”
“Stuart brought his self-evaluation and goals to the Select Board with a spirit of what can we do better for our community,” Jenkins said. “I think my fellow board members would agree that the process was a good one and we look forward to next year.”
PERCEPTIONS
Among other feedback summarized by Campbell and Jenkins included that Hurd “appears to be widely respected and well-liked by staff. He received broad praise for his ability to keep staff informed. Several interviewees remarked on the manager’s ‘open door policy’ and his skill as an active listener. He is regarded as fair, deliberative, and willing to compromise.”
In community partner interviews, they stated, “the manager received strong praise for his calm demeanor, depth of knowledge, and management of the town.”
At least one respondent “mentioned the manager’s concerns for taxpayers, calling them the ‘town’s customers,’ and noting his efforts to keep town expenditures low,” according to the release.
Most interviewees “reported that their knowledge of the manager was primarily through his newspaper columns and through Select Board meetings. All reported that they felt the manager was accessible to them and that the town was very responsive to their needs … They indicated that they felt confident that they were able to get answers to any questions they might have.”
Hurd has served as town manager in Bennington since 1992 and previously served in other town posts including zoning administrator.