BENNINGTON — Bowing to citizen concerns, the Select Board has rejected a proposed increase in the speed limit along East Road from 35 to 40 miles per hour.
The unanimous decision Monday came after residents of the road once again advocated against the proposal, as they had during a meeting in April and in multiple communications with board members since then.
Board member Tom Haley said he had heard from numerous East Road residents, “and no one spoke in favor of the idea.”
Edward Woods said he understands the traffic study concept behind the proposal to better reflect actual vehicle speeds in a given area, but “there doesn’t sound like there’s an advantage” to raising the limit against strong neighborhood opposition.
CONCERNS
Resident Lori Pinsonneault said the situation is continually dangerous, with numerous pedestrians and bicyclists and a lack of sidewalks on much of East Road. Meanwhile, with the 35 mph limit, some drivers already “fly down this road,” she said.
Pinsonneault also reiterated a neighborhood concern that there is not enough enforcement of the current speed limit, while noting that the police department has a number of officer vacancies and may not have enough personnel to concentrate on the section.
When most people think of East Road they likely think of the middle school or of heading to the town transfer station on Houghton Lane, Pinsonneault said. “But when I see East Road, I think it is my neighborhood.”
TRAFFIC STUDY
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said a study by the Bennington County Regional Commission recommended raising the speed limit from 35 to 40 miles per hour from Kocher Drive north to the Shaftsbury town line, except for a section near Mount Anthony Middle School, which is a 25 mph school zone.
He said the recommendation was based on a study by Jim Henderson of BCRC, using the Guide to Setting Speeds on Vermont Roads. The guide is published by the state Agency of Transportation’s Vermont Local Roads program.
The results of the study indicated that traffic could move safely on East Road at 40 to 45 mph, Hurd said, and that the average speed along East Road was found to be 42 mph.
The study concept cited is that “if the limit is too low, people will routinely ignore it,” but if set at a reasonable speed, more drivers will likely obey it, the manager said at the April meeting.
But residents said drivers already speed on East Road and they feared even higher speeds would result if the limit were raised. Traffic flow around the intersection with Houghton Lane, where the town transfer station is, and near the East Road Market also can create a potential for accidents, they said.
During the traffic study in November, Hurd said the average recorded speed was 42 mph and the highest speed at that time was 76 mph.
OVERNIGHT PARKING
Considering another traffic safety ordinance change Monday, the board also unanimously approved a request from Hurd to extend the town’s winter street parking ban from March 31 to April 15, beginning next spring.
He said this would allow town highway crews more time to sweep streets of road sand and other debris during the early morning hours.