BENNINGTON — A policy strongly recommending facial coverings in indoor spaces is in place for another 30 days.
The Select Board on Monday unanimously approved an extension of its face mask policy and announced a timeline for creation of a citizen oversight committee for the police department. The board initially adopted the pandemic-related masking resolution Dec. 13 for businesses and other indoor spaces.
The policy “strongly recommends” facial coverings be worn but does not include a mandate. Originally the board approved it for 45 days. This week, board member Jim Carroll proposed extending the policy for another 30 days.
The policy also requires that businesses post mask policy notices at entrances and inside. The signs, which are provided by the town and can be downloaded from the town website, state that face masks are strongly recommended in all public establishments in the town.
POLICE OVERSIGHT
The board on Monday also announced the timeline for completion of the citizen Safety and Equity Task Force recommendation report to the Select Board, and for subsequent plans for review by board members and the public.
Board Vice Chairwoman Jeanne Conner said the task force report is being finalized and will be submitted to her and Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins by Jan. 31 and will be posted for public comment by Feb. 7.
There will be a presentation before the Select Board on Feb. 21, Conner said, and the public comment period will extend until March 7.
The board will discuss the task force recommendations for the format and structure of a citizen oversight committee, which would review complaints against the police and consider other community policing related issues.
A board vote on the proposal for establishing a citizen oversight committee is planned for March 28. That group is expected to be formed by late spring.
The task force, which began its work in September, has been working with consultants from the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement with the aim of recommending an oversight structure and process tailored to the Bennington community.
More information on community policing initiatives in Bennington is available on the town website.