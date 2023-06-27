BENNINGTON — Plans for a 16,500-square-foot skate park near the Bennington Station cleared another review hurdle Monday, after the volunteer group overseeing the project presented conceptual images and a design update before the Select Board.
In June 2022, the board had approved $5,000 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding toward the design process, indicating further town support would be considered as part of a public-private partnership to construct the estimated $1.3 million facility.
“This is a pretty refined design,” said architect Geoff Metcalfe, of Keefe & Wesner, a member of the volunteer group of enthusiasts and professionals that has spearheaded the proposal.
PLANNING CONTINUES
Metcalfe said many planning, design and cost refinements remain to be worked out as the design process continues with the approval of the Select Board.
The board asked for another update within 90 days, after which members could begin to consider providing more ARPA grant funding toward the project, or ask the planners or town staff for more information.
Before a final decision is rendered on the town’s participation, a public input and comment process and public meetings on the project are expected.
During a survey last year of Bennington residents about possible uses for the ARPA funds, a skate park was a top choice, town officials said.
If additional grant funding through the town is approved, the volunteer group plans a fundraising drive to help complete the project and provide maintenance long-term.
DOWNTOWN LOCATION
As proposed, the skate park would be a public recreational facility, located on the south side of the Bennington Station parking lot off Depot Street in the downtown. It would displace a strip of the green space alongside the Walloomsac River Pathway and some trees there, as well as some parking spaces in the public lot behind the former railroad station.
Despite some criticism from members of the audience about the location and over potential security and liability issues, the board voted unanimously to ask the group to continue toward developing a final design, with an update due within three months.
ESTIMATED COSTS
At this point, “the overall costs are not nailed down,” Metcalfe told the board, although the skateboard park specialists the volunteers are working with – the Platform Group – estimated the shaped concrete park area would cost $720,000.
Also planned is a building of about 3,000 square feet with six large garage-style doors that can be closed during rain or cold weather to allow skating on a section of the park indoors.
Metcalfe said most of the building interior will accommodate a bowl-shaped skating area, while a smaller section will house restrooms, as well as cafeteria and retail spaces -- which are intended to help defray costs associated with the park.
The structure is estimated to cost $600,000 to $800,000, he said.
CONCERNS VOICED
Residents Nancy White and Sam Restino raised questions during the meeting about the town’s liability risk for the facility.
White also noted that a methadone treatment facility for people addicted to opioids is proposed for a section of the small retail center on Depot Street, across the Walloomsac River from the park site.
And both residents alluded indirectly to homeless persons and others who have been known to congregate along the walkway near the parking lot and sometimes camp in wooded areas near the river.
Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Dan Monks said the town would have liability coverage for such a facility.
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins several times noted that the board on Monday was only approving a continuation of planning, and that more specific design-related and other questions will be publicly considered later in the process.
“This is only our second meeting on this,” she said.
White said at one point, “I wish we were talking about this at Willow Park,” where she felt security would be less of a potential problem.
Nick Pedemonti, who formerly operated a skate board park on Benmont Avenue and is a member of the planning group, said he would prefer a downtown site, which would be easier for youth without cars to reach and would likely benefit local businesses and the economy.
Pedemonti said the park would be one of the largest in Vermont, which now include large parks in Burlington, Brattleboro and Manchester.
Supporters of the project have said they anticipate a park of this size to attract skaters, bike and scooter riders and others from around the region, bringing in visitors and allowing tournaments that would benefit the downtown.
Board member Ed Woods said he supports the downtown site for those reasons, and because “we would have safety concerns wherever it is placed.”