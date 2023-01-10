BENNINGTON — The Select Board has approved placing a $5.8 million bond request before town voters on the annual March election ballot.
The bond would fund two major water system upgrade projects considered necessary to address long-standing low water pressure situations during periods of high demand – such as when firefighters are drawing water from a hydrant.
The state is compelling Bennington to address low-pressure issues, which put the town in violation of the conditions of the water system’s operating permit, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said.
However, he said the state is not expected to take steps to enforce improvements because the town has shown good faith by funding upgrade projects in annual segments.
TWO PROJECTS
Prior to a unanimous board vote Monday to approve the bond request, Jason Dolmetsch, president of MSK Engineers, the town’s project consultant, gave a presentation on the proposed work.
One project will cost an estimated $4 million, he said, and include about 7,500 feet of water main replacement along Jefferson Heights, Stonehedge Drive, Crescent Boulevard, Merson Street, and Margaret Lane.
Another proposed project would cost an estimated $1.8 million and involve replacing the water main along a section of Gage Street east of the Branch Street intersection to the vicinity of Cross and Frank streets, Dolmetsch said.
SERIES OF PROJECTS
The proposed work continues a series of water system upgrades, mostly in the southern areas of Bennington dating back nearly a decade.
Those included installation of a 750,000-gallon water storage tank and a pumping station on former Southern Vermont College property and water main work along Monument Avenue, Dewey Street and Harwood Drive.
BOND DETAILS
Hurd and Dolmetsch told board members that the bond would be through the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund fund, which will allow a low 2 percent interest rate over the 30 years of the loan.
The town has been spending about $400,000 a year on smaller upgrade projects, but the annual bond repayment is expected to be $259,000, they said.
Dolmetsch added that, from an engineering and inflation perspective, the final cost to the town with a bond could be lower.
He said materials and construction costs have been rising annually, meaning one larger project would provide economies of scale and fix the construction costs at today’s prices.
The town should be in full compliance with requirements in the water system operating permit once the work is complete, he said.
Dolmetsch added that any home or business service lines in the project areas that are found to contain lead would simultaneously have new lead-free lines installed. Funding for that would be covered through up to $11 million in reimbursement funding the state has approved for the detection and replacement of older lead service lines connecting properties.