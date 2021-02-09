BENNINGTON — Members of the Select Board had refrained from comment during the first hearing on a proposed mayoral form of government in Bennington, but they unloaded at the end of the second required hearing on Monday.
None of those who spoke favored that option for Bennington.
Nancy White and Mike Bethel, the two lead sponsors of a question voters will see on the March 2 ballot, reiterated their principal reasons for proposing a government charter change to allow a mayoral format here.
Participation in the videoconference hearing was again light, but one caller voiced support for the plan while two others urged rejection at the polls of what will be the fifth ballot question since 1998 proposing that an elected mayor replace the appointed town manager.
All of the prior initiatives were defeated.
CALLING IN
Former Select Board member Chad Gordon focused on those multiple rejections in calling into the hearing Monday. He told the board he was frustrated that the town “has to go through this every couple of years … The voters have spoken time and time again.”
Voters have shown they prefer the town manager/select board system, Gordon said, adding that continually debating mayor ballot questions takes time away from other issues the town faces.
If voters want change, Gordon said, they should simply elect different Select Board members — a sentiment that caller Sam Restino echoed a few minutes later.
Caller Vicki Sprague called in to support the mayor proposal, saying “we need the right to vote on a mayor for Bennington” to address issues and problems the town faces.
A mayor “could take a fresh look” at what isn’t working in town, she said.
‘CHANGE NEEDED’
Bethel and White have argued that the town needs new and more focused leadership in the form of an elected mayor in place of the hired town manager and the seven-member Select Board. They contend no one person in the current system is held accountable, and officials are not responsive to residents and haven’t moved the town forward — especially in terms of the local economy.
Bethel also stressed that the proposal calls for amending the town charter to allow a mayor, but that a second amendment would be required at a subsequent town meeting to actually install a mayor and eliminate the town manager position.
A mayor system would provide Bennington with “the one person” who could pursue a vision for the town, he said, and that person would have to face the voters after each term.
White has insisted that board members and Town Manager Stuart Hurd “haven’t answered questions [from citizens] for the last seven or eight years,” and that projects or initiatives are put together “behind closed doors” before being made public.
White said she believes a mayor would be more accountable – especially in terms of keeping taxes down. She said she wants “Bennington to be affordable again,” adding that many residents can’t afford the current tax burden.
Addressing Gordon’s comment later in the hearing, White said that 500 residents had signed the petition during the COVID-19 pandemic to place the question on the ballot.
“I think that means there are many people who are not happy with what is happening in this town,” she said.
VOTING ‘NO’
Chairman Donald Campbell asked at the end of the hearing if board members wanted to weigh in on the proposal, and all who spoke said they would be voting against it.
Noting that he is not seeking re-election and might therefore be more blunt than usual, Campbell said, “I feel very strongly that this is a bad proposal.”
He said any such proposal should have been studied in a public process with all governmental options being considered before anything was proposed for a town ballot.
Campbell said of the origins of the current ballot question: “This proposal was created without any significant public process. Mike Bethel wanted to get rid of Stu Hurd and he wrote this proposal, had a lawyer draw it up.”
Board member Jeanne Conner said, “I agree with Chad [Gordon]. Voters have spoken on this over and over.”
Vice Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said she is “not in favor of replacing the professional manager with a politician,” who could have no managerial qualifications.
The change as proposed would mean eliminating “the steady hand of a manager, who is a professional, and replacing it with a free-for-all every three years,” Jenkins said. The mayor system “invites cronyism” and is “potentially chaotic,” she said.
Jenkins added that it is the manager’s job to carry out a vision for the town as set by the Select Board, and said the board has made important town decisions “in open session, with public input.”
Jim Carroll said he understands the frustrations residents feel but believes “this system has worked well for a long time.”
He added that in the past town votes, including on two similar charter amendment proposals in the past three years, voters have rejected the mayor idea by a decisive margin.
Voters should also understand that the manager serves at the pleasure of the board, which can fire him if members are dissatisfied with a two-week warning, Carroll said, but that would not be the case with a mayor who is elected for a term.
With Hurd, Carroll said, and the town has someone with a great deal of experience, while a mayor could have little or none.
Hurd has been manager in Bennington since 1992.
Board member Sarah Perrin said, “I will be voting ‘no,’” adding, “It should be a professional position that we have in our town government.”
Bruce Lee-Clark declined to comment on the ballot article.
‘ACCOUNTABILITY’
In arguing for a mayor, White said at one point, “I remember when Bennington was a desirable, affordable and thriving community,” before factory jobs began to leave town.
Since then the town has been “paying many groups of experts to revive the economy and bring jobs. They have failed,” she said, adding that working class and retired seniors “cannot afford to live here.”
White asserted that the town spends too much on development projects and programs that aren’t getting us any results. She named the Putnam Block redevelopment project, the contract with the YMCA to manage the Recreation Center programs; the Rec Center addition being funded by federal grants to United Counseling Service, which will hold programs for children there, and other initiatives.
Town officials counter that those initiatives were fully vetted publicly before being approved by the board, and that the town has gained a considerable amount of funding through partnerships with local organizations or businesses, projects Bennington could not afford without much higher taxes.
“The only way the citizens of Bennington are going to get their voice and power back, is to vote for the mayor and vote down that [fiscal 2022 town] budget,” White asserted.
She was especially critical of a Penny for Parks question on the ballot that would add a penny on the tax rate annually to fund recreation and parks special projects, such as replacement of the playgrounds at Willow Park.
“I don’t think we do enough here to bring in business and lower taxes,” Bethel said.
He added that voting for new select board members would not bring greater accountability, in part because “we never get to evaluate Mr. Hurd’s good or bad deeds. You do.”
An elected mayor would provide more direct accountability, Bethel said, adding that Hurd, Campbell, Gordon or anyone else in town would have an opportunity to run for mayor as well.
If anyone has any questions about the proposal prior to the vote, they should contact him or White, Bethel said.
Referendums on the mayoral form of government were defeated in 1998 and 2003, and proposed charter change amendments to allow a mayor were defeated in 2018 and 2019.