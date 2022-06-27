POWNAL — Select Board member Robert Jarvis urged the board last week to “slow down” any consideration of a proposal to redevelop the 144-acre former Green Mountain Race Track property for recreation purposes.
Referring to a proposed information session in late July with Foster Goodrich, who outlined his idea during a June 9 board meeting, Jarvis said “it’s too early to schedule a public hearing ... I think we need to slow this down.”
He went on to contend that the proposal, which was described as a public-private partnership financed primarily through grants or other state or federal funding, could expose the town to liability for the site and its burned out grandstand building if a project is never completed.
Board Chairman Michael Gardner said he disagreed, in part because the town itself “is not pushing any project,” and because of his belief “the town and residents think the race track has sat too long.”
The proposed meeting also would not be a formal hearing, Gardner said, but a public information session with the developer.
The 60-year-old facility closed to racing in 1992 and hasn’t reopened or been redeveloped for other purposes despite several attempts.
“We owe it to the town” to consider whether the proposal is viable, Gardner said.
‘TRANSFER OF RISK’
Jarvis said his concern is that since the property is now owned by a group of investors and would have to be acquired by another entity – possibly involving the town – that could involve “a transfer of risk” from the current owners.
The grandstand, for instance, was gutted by a late night blaze in 2020, and a costly demolition and cleanup project would have to be undertaken.
“I think there is a lot of danger here,” Jarvis said, adding that Goodrich could simply meet again with the board during a regular meeting and the public could ask questions at that time.
“I don’t think anybody is trying to force this,” Gardner said.
He said that if there is a meeting on the proposal, questions also should be asked through the Select Board, as at a regular meeting.
The board has an informational meeting on the proposal scheduled for July 21, town Executive Assistant Tara Parks said Tuesday.
Board member Bryan Harris said the town also should formally contact the ownership group and its contact person, Stephen Soler, of Connecticut.
Gardner agreed but said that, given publicity from the prior meeting with Goodrich, “I’m sure he [Soler] is aware of it.”
RV PARK, TRAILS
Goodrich, of Brookman Road, proposed a recreation vehicle/camping resort placed near an expanding network of mountain bike, ski and hiking trails in the region.
Other businesses, such as a brewery to take advantage of the water sources beneath the former track property, and retail businesses are also possible, Goodrich said.
Recreation-related development, such as the creation of new trails, “is happening right now, all around us,” Goodrich said.
He said he believes a park with at least 60 to 80 camping sites could be permitted, possibly many more.
Goodrich said his proposal involves working with state and federal agencies, and organizations like the Vermont Land Trust. He suggested the town consider forming a redevelopment authority to oversee a project and work with private developers and other parties – or work with an existing entity like the Bennington County Industrial Corp.
An authority could receive grants and government assistance not available to a private developer, he said.
Other than property tax revenue, Goodrich said the town could realize revenue by leasing parts of the site to a private RV park operator or other businesses.