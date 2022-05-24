BENNINGTON — The Select Board is lobbying hard to keep the blue-and-gold lighting at the Bennington Battle Monument in support of Ukraine during its war with Russia.
“There are some, including myself, who would like to see that lighting continue,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Monday.
He suggested that the Select Board write to Gov. Phil Scott and state Historic Preservation Division officials to advocate extending the nighttime special lighting. The board unanimously approved the effort and also agreed to a suggestion that area state lawmakers, the Old Bennington Board of Trustees and others be asked to sign on, as well.
DEADLINE PENDING
However, State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann said in an email Tuesday that the special lighting is still scheduled to end Thursday.
“To my knowledge, the Division for Historic Preservation has not received any requests for the continuation of the special lighting,” she said. “The lighting to support Ukraine shall stop after May 26 as originally planned, with the monument opening for the 2022 season.”
The blue-and-gold lights were approved to begin on April 18 by the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s Historic Preservation Division, which termed the lighting a “one-time special illumination event.”
ILLUMINATED NIGHTLY
The illumination was to continue through May 26, with lighting allowed between sunset and 11:59 p.m. nightly.
Board member Jim Carroll suggested Monday that local lawmakers be contacted to possibly add their voices to the request, and the other board members agreed to have Hurd and his staff make the necessary contacts.
Carroll, Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, and resident Phil Pappas were credited by Hurd last month with mobilizing initial support for lighting the monument. Supporters of the effort have noted that the Bennington area was itself invaded during the American war for independence from Britain, and the monument was constructed to mark the 1777 Battle of Bennington.
The monument was constructed in the late 1880s and dedicated in 1891.
WAR ISN’T OVER
Several officials commented Monday that since the Russian military’s attacks on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, continue unabated, the town’s show of support should continue, as well.
Trieschmann said in April that the lighting and gaining approvals for it from all parties was not a simple process. She said the state had to ensure the aging lighting system at the monument could produce the desired effect when illuminated, and get the state-needed approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration, because the 306-foot monument is about 2 miles from the William H. Morse Airport.
Trieschmann said last month that the dark stone of the monument absorbs rather than reflects light, which presented a challenge. The Historic Preservation Division retained Kirick Engineering Associates of Williston to identify options for the exterior lighting system, which has illuminated the monument since 2003.
Custom colored lens adapters, produced by Lawrence Ribbecke Studios, were fitted on the existing lights with metal frames produced by Conant Metal and Light.